ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez, Tems nominated for 2024 BET Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian music industry is ably represented in the nominations list of the 2024 BET Awards.

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Rema, Seyi Vibez, Tems nominated for 2024 BET Awards
Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Rema, Seyi Vibez, Tems nominated for 2024 BET Awards

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr leads the Nigerian contingent with 3 nominations for Best New Artist, Best African Act, and Best HER for her single 'Comma'.

Burna Boy earned two nominations for Best RnB/Pop Act and Best Hip Hop Act. Tems also earned two nominations for Best Video Director and Best Gospel/Inspirational Song for 'Me & U'.

Davido and Lojay earn a nomination for the Viewers Choice Award courtesy of their appearance on Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asake earned a nomination for Best International Act while Seyi Vibez earned the nod for Viewers Choice Best International New Act.

See full nominations list below.

  • Chris Brown - '11:11'
  • Gunna - 'A Gift & A Curse'
  • 21 Savage - 'American Dream'
  • Usher - 'Coming Home'
  • Drake - 'For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)'
  • Victoria Monét - 'Jaguar II'                                                                 
  • Killer Mike - 'Michael'
  • Nicki Minaj - 'Pink Friday 2'
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Beyoncé
  • Coco Jones
  • Doja Cat
  • H.E.R.
  • Muni Long
  • SZA
  • Tyla
  • Victoria Monét
  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Bryson Tiller
  • Burna Boy
  • Chris Brown
  • Drake
  • Fridayy
  • October London
  • Usher
  • ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
  • 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
  • 41
  • Blxst & Bino Rideaux
  • City Girls
  • Flo
  • Maverick City Music
  • Wanmor
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - 'All My Life'
  • Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, - 'America Has a Problem (Remix)'
  • Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) - 'Barbie World'
  • Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - 'Bongos'
  •  ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti - 'Carnival'
  • Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami - 'Don’t Play With It (Remix)'
  • Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert - 'Everybody'
  • Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage - 'Good Good'
  • Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA - 'Rich Baby Daddy'
  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • GloRilla
  • Ice Spice
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Sexyy Red
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 21 Savage
  • Burna Boy
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Gunna
  • J. Cole
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Wayne
  • 41
  • 4Batz
  • Ayra Starr
  • Bossman Dlow
  • Fridayy
  • October London
  • Sexyy Red
  • Tyla

Doja Cat - 'Agora Hills'

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Durk feat J. Cole - 'All My Life'

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) - 'Barbie World'

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - 'Bongos'

Drake feat. J. Cole - 'First Person Shooter'

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage - 'Good Good'

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA - 'Rich Baby Daddy'

  • Benny Boom
  • Child.
  • Cole Bennett
  • Dave Meyers
  • Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
  • Offset
  • Tems
  • Tyler, The Creator
ADVERTISEMENT

Shirley Caesar - 'Award All of the Glory'

Kirk Franklin - 'All Things'

Halle Bailey - 'Angel'

CeCe Winans - 'Come Jesus Come'

Erica Campbell - 'Do You Believe in Love?'

ADVERTISEMENT

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore - 'God Problems'

Tems - 'Me & U'

Kirk Franklin - 'Try Love'

  • Doja Cat - 'Agora Hills'     
  • Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - 'All My Life'
  • Gunna - 'Fukumean'                                                
  • Jack Harlow - 'Lovin on Me'
  • Muni Long - 'Made for Me'                                                
  • Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'                                        
  • Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA - 'Rich Baby Daddy'
  • Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay - 'Sensational'  
  • Beyoncé - 'Texas Hold ‘Em'                                               
  • Tyla - 'Water'                                                         
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Asake (Africa)
  • Aya Nakamura (France)
  • Ayra Starr (Africa)
  • Bk’ (Brazil)
  • Cleo Sol (UK)
  • Focalistic (Africa)
  • Karol Conká (Brazil)
  • Raye (UK)
  • Tiakola (France)
  • Tyla (Africa)
  • Bellah (UK)
  • Cristale (UK)
  • Duquesa (Brazil)
  • Holly G (France)
  • Jungeli (France)
  • Makhadzi (Africa)
  • Oruam (Brazil)
  • Seyi Vibez (Africa)
  • Tyler Icu (Africa)
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Beyoncé - '16 Carriages'
  • Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard - 'Blessings'
  • Ayra Starr - 'Commas'
  • Flo feat. Missy Elliott - 'Fly Girl'
  • Megan Thee Stallion - 'Hiss'
  • Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'
  • SZA - 'Saturn'
  • GloRilla - 'Yeah Glo!'
  • American Fiction
  • Bob Marley: One Love
  • Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Book of Clarence
  • The Color Purple
  • The Equalizer 3
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Anthony Mackie
  • Colman Domingo
  • Damson Idris
  • Denzel Washington
  • Donald Glover
  • Idris Elba
  • Jeffrey Wright
  • Lakeith Stanfield
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Angela Bassett
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Coco Jones
  • Danielle Brooks
  • Fantasia
  • Halle Bailey
  • Issa Rae
  • Regina King
  • Akira Akbar
  • Blue Ivy Carter
  • Demi Singleton
  • Heiress Diana Harris
  • Jabria McCullum
  • Jalyn Hall
  • Leah Jeffries
  • Van Van
ADVERTISEMENT
  • A’ja Wilson
  • Angel Reese
  • Coco Gauff
  • Flau’jae Johnson
  • Juju Watkins
  • Naomi Osaka
  • Sha’carri Richardson
  • Simone Biles
  • Anthony Edwards
  • Gervonta Davis
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Jalen Hurts
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Lebron James
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Stephen Curry
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hitmaking producer Kel P joins forces with Blaqbonez for new single 'Warning!'

Hitmaking producer Kel P joins forces with Blaqbonez for new single 'Warning!'

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez, Tems nominated for 2024 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez, Tems nominated for 2024 BET Awards

'Stop making films where Nigerians travel abroad dey mumu' — Yul Edochie

'Stop making films where Nigerians travel abroad dey mumu' — Yul Edochie

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr is Spotify's global artist for May 2024

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr is Spotify's global artist for May 2024

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist

Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian artists earned over #25b in Spotify royalties in 2023

Nigerian artists earned over N25b in Spotify royalties in 2023

Yusuf Lawal Obaseun aka LAWAL

Lawal releases debut single, ‘Hips & Tits’

Anijamz is creating a buzz for his unique Afrofusion sound 'Jaman'

Anijamz is creating a buzz for his unique Afrofusion sound 'Jaman'

Dremo disses Sarkodie over who is Africa's biggest rapper

Dremo disses Sarkodie over who is Africa's biggest rapper