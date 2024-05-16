Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez, Tems nominated for 2024 BET Awards
The Nigerian music industry is ably represented in the nominations list of the 2024 BET Awards.
Ayra Starr leads the Nigerian contingent with 3 nominations for Best New Artist, Best African Act, and Best HER for her single 'Comma'.
Burna Boy earned two nominations for Best RnB/Pop Act and Best Hip Hop Act. Tems also earned two nominations for Best Video Director and Best Gospel/Inspirational Song for 'Me & U'.
Davido and Lojay earn a nomination for the Viewers Choice Award courtesy of their appearance on Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.
Asake earned a nomination for Best International Act while Seyi Vibez earned the nod for Viewers Choice Best International New Act.
See full nominations list below.
Album of the year
- Chris Brown - '11:11'
- Gunna - 'A Gift & A Curse'
- 21 Savage - 'American Dream'
- Usher - 'Coming Home'
- Drake - 'For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)'
- Victoria Monét - 'Jaguar II'
- Killer Mike - 'Michael'
- Nicki Minaj - 'Pink Friday 2'
Best female R&B/pop artist
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Muni Long
- SZA
- Tyla
- Victoria Monét
Best male R&B/pop artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bryson Tiller
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- Fridayy
- October London
- Usher
Best group
- ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
- 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
- 41
- Blxst & Bino Rideaux
- City Girls
- Flo
- Maverick City Music
- Wanmor
Best collaboration
- Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - 'All My Life'
- Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, - 'America Has a Problem (Remix)'
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) - 'Barbie World'
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - 'Bongos'
- ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti - 'Carnival'
- Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami - 'Don’t Play With It (Remix)'
- Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert - 'Everybody'
- Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage - 'Good Good'
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA - 'Rich Baby Daddy'
Best female hip-hop artist
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Sexyy Red
Best male hip-hop artist
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Drake
- Future
- Gunna
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Wayne
Best new artist
- 41
- 4Batz
- Ayra Starr
- Bossman Dlow
- Fridayy
- October London
- Sexyy Red
- Tyla
Video of the year
Doja Cat - 'Agora Hills'
Lil Durk feat J. Cole - 'All My Life'
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) - 'Barbie World'
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - 'Bongos'
Drake feat. J. Cole - 'First Person Shooter'
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage - 'Good Good'
Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA - 'Rich Baby Daddy'
Video director of the year
- Benny Boom
- Child.
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers
- Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
- Offset
- Tems
- Tyler, The Creator
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar - 'Award All of the Glory'
Kirk Franklin - 'All Things'
Halle Bailey - 'Angel'
CeCe Winans - 'Come Jesus Come'
Erica Campbell - 'Do You Believe in Love?'
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore - 'God Problems'
Tems - 'Me & U'
Kirk Franklin - 'Try Love'
Viewer’s choice award
- Doja Cat - 'Agora Hills'
- Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - 'All My Life'
- Gunna - 'Fukumean'
- Jack Harlow - 'Lovin on Me'
- Muni Long - 'Made for Me'
- Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA - 'Rich Baby Daddy'
- Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay - 'Sensational'
- Beyoncé - 'Texas Hold ‘Em'
- Tyla - 'Water'
Best international act
- Asake (Africa)
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Ayra Starr (Africa)
- Bk’ (Brazil)
- Cleo Sol (UK)
- Focalistic (Africa)
- Karol Conká (Brazil)
- Raye (UK)
- Tiakola (France)
- Tyla (Africa)
Viewer’s choice: best new international act
- Bellah (UK)
- Cristale (UK)
- Duquesa (Brazil)
- Holly G (France)
- Jungeli (France)
- Makhadzi (Africa)
- Oruam (Brazil)
- Seyi Vibez (Africa)
- Tyler Icu (Africa)
BET Her
- Beyoncé - '16 Carriages'
- Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard - 'Blessings'
- Ayra Starr - 'Commas'
- Flo feat. Missy Elliott - 'Fly Girl'
- Megan Thee Stallion - 'Hiss'
- Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'
- SZA - 'Saturn'
- GloRilla - 'Yeah Glo!'
Best movie
- American Fiction
- Bob Marley: One Love
- Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Book of Clarence
- The Color Purple
- The Equalizer 3
- The Little Mermaid
Best actor
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
- Denzel Washington
- Donald Glover
- Idris Elba
- Jeffrey Wright
- Lakeith Stanfield
Best actress
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Coco Jones
- Danielle Brooks
- Fantasia
- Halle Bailey
- Issa Rae
- Regina King
YoungStars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Blue Ivy Carter
- Demi Singleton
- Heiress Diana Harris
- Jabria McCullum
- Jalyn Hall
- Leah Jeffries
- Van Van
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- A’ja Wilson
- Angel Reese
- Coco Gauff
- Flau’jae Johnson
- Juju Watkins
- Naomi Osaka
- Sha’carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Anthony Edwards
- Gervonta Davis
- Jalen Brunson
- Jalen Hurts
- Kyrie Irving
- Lebron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry
