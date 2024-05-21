ADVERTISEMENT
Tems premieres new single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tems dazzles at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Grammy winner kicked off her performance with a premiere of the eponymously named album opener 'Born In The Wild' which is a ballad accompanied with light instrumentals.

Tems then treated the audience to a smooth performance of her latest single 'Love Me Jeje' on which she sampled the classic song of the same name by Seyi Sodimu & Shaffy Bello.

Tems' latest performance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon makes it her second appearance on the American stage after performing 'Essence' alongside Wizkid in 2021.

Tems recently announced that her debut album 'Born In the Wild' will be released in June 2024 after almost 2 years of high anticipation. In an interview with Apple Music, Tems revealed that the album is shaped by her experiences of learning, unlearning, and relearning on her way to becoming the person she is now.

The highly anticipated album has been preceded by the release of 3 singles 'Me & U' which earned her a 2024 BET nomination for Best Video Director and Best Gospel/Inspirational Song, 'I'm Not An Angel', and more recently 'Love Me Jeje' which has garnered over 17 million Spotify streams in under a month.

Following the release of her debut LP, Tems is set to embark on a world tour as she continues to consolidate her status as an international superstar.

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tems premieres new single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

