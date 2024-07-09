Gospel music superstar Sinach sells out Wembley Arena in landmark concert

Record-making Nigerian gospel singer Sinach, known for her powerful worship songs and inspirational lyrics, captivated the audience with a dynamic and spirit-filled performance. The sold-out concert is a testament to her far-reaching impact and the profound connection she has with her fans worldwide.

At the electrifying concert, fans were treated to a spectacular show, featuring Sinach’s biggest hits such as 'Way Maker,' 'I Know Who I Am,' and 'Victory is My Name' among other hit records. The evening was not only musical but also a deeply spiritual experience, leaving attendees uplifted and inspired.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinach expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans, stating, "I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the love and support shown by everyone who attended the Victory Sounds concert. It was an incredible night of worship and celebration, and I thank God for the opportunity to share this moment with all of you."

Sinach was joined on stage by an incredible lineup of gospel artists, including Da’dra Greathouse, Ada Ehi, Philippa Hannah, Limoblaze, Israel Houghton, Lucy Grimble, and Warehouse Worship. Their performances added to the evening's joy and created a powerful atmosphere of worship and praise.