Gospel music superstar Sinach sells out Wembley Arena in landmark concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

On July 6, 2024, Sinach sold out the 15,000 capacity OVO Wembley Arena in a landmark concert.

Record-making Nigerian gospel singer Sinach, known for her powerful worship songs and inspirational lyrics, captivated the audience with a dynamic and spirit-filled performance. The sold-out concert is a testament to her far-reaching impact and the profound connection she has with her fans worldwide.

At the electrifying concert, fans were treated to a spectacular show, featuring Sinach’s biggest hits such as 'Way Maker,' 'I Know Who I Am,' and 'Victory is My Name' among other hit records. The evening was not only musical but also a deeply spiritual experience, leaving attendees uplifted and inspired.

Sinach performing at her sold-out concert at the OVO Wembley Arena
Sinach performing at her sold-out concert at the OVO Wembley Arena
Sinach expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans, stating, "I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the love and support shown by everyone who attended the Victory Sounds concert. It was an incredible night of worship and celebration, and I thank God for the opportunity to share this moment with all of you."

Sinach was joined on stage by an incredible lineup of gospel artists, including Da’dra Greathouse, Ada Ehi, Philippa Hannah, Limoblaze, Israel Houghton, Lucy Grimble, and Warehouse Worship. Their performances added to the evening's joy and created a powerful atmosphere of worship and praise.

Following the success of the Victory Sounds concert at Wembley, Sinach plans to continue her tour, bringing her inspiring music to even more fans around the world. Details of upcoming tour dates to be announced.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

