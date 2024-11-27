5 notable records held by Nigerian gospel music star Sinach

Since the 2000s, the award-winning singer Sinach has been one of the most prominent gospel artists on the African continent.

The powerful vocalist who is a product of Christ Embassy has moved listeners across the world with her stellar music that has won her multiple accolades.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Sinach shares that she wants her music to give people hope. It's safe to say she has managed to achieve this with a collection of edifying records like 'Great Are You Lord' and 'Way Maker' which have enjoyed global success.

With nearly two decades into her career, Sinach remains a powerful gospel artist whose music continues to connect with listeners globally.

Here are 5 records held by Sinach

1. Most viewed music video by a Nigerian Gospel artist on YouTube

Her global hit single 'Way Maker' has garnered a staggering 255 million views which is a record for a gospel artist in Nigeria. The song has been covered by 60 artists in multiple languages making it one of the most covered songs by a Nigerian artist.

2. She's the first African gospel artist to tour India

Even before Nigerian pop stars Rema and CKay toured India, Sinach already made a mark in the country with her music. In September 2019, she became the first African gospel artist to tour India in a concert that attracted thousands.

3. Sinach is the first African artist to top the Billboard Christian Songwriters chart with her hit single 'Way Maker'

The song rocketed Sinach into the top 10 of the Billboard Christian chart after it was covered by different American gospel artists.

4. Sinach is the first Nigerian gospel artist to be recognised by the US Congress

She was recognised by the US Congress during her 2021 tour of the country. In a statement by Sheila Jackson Lee, a US honorable member, representing the Texas constituency, the US Congress recognised and commended Sinach for her tireless effort in making music that encouraged people to discover their destiny and maximize their hidden potential through communion with God.

5. Her hit single 'Way Maker' won the Song of the Year at the 51st GMA Dove Award