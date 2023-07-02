ADVERTISEMENT
Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Adeayo Adebiyi

American Popstar Selena Gomez has thanked Nigerian superstar Rema for featuring her on his hit single 'Calm Down'.

Amidst the continuous rise of Rema's 'Calm Down', American Popstar Selena Gomez has taken to her social media to express her gratitude to the Nigerian superstar for giving her what she describes as a life-changing experience.

"This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be apart of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever @heisrema," Selena Gomez tweeted on her Instagram account on July 2nd, 2023.

Since its release in February 2022 as one of the lead singles of Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses', 'Calm Down' has enjoyed impressive global success including holding the Guinness World Record as the first artist to top the inaugural Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA).

'Calm Down' has charted in multiple countries including in the United States where it peaked at NO. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 which is a Nigerian record and the second highest charting African song.

It also reached a NO. 3 peak on the UK Official Singles Chart while also topping charts in India and the Middle East.

The hit single also holds the streaming record for an Afrobeats song on Spotify while also being the most video music video by a Nigerian artist on YouTube.

The song has earned multiple plaques including in the US, UK, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, Denmark, Spain, Austria, Canada, and other countries.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

