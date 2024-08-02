ADVERTISEMENT
Rema's 'Calm Down' edges closer to becoming Africa's first RIAA diamond record

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' has now sold 7,000,000 units in the US.

In a testament to its status as the most commercially successful African song in the United States, Rema's 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez has now sold 7,000,000 units thus earning it an RIAA 7-time platinum plaque.

Its latest feat in the US comes after it became the first African song to surpass a billion streams in the country in a landmark moment for the hitmaker and Nigerian music.

'Calm Down' remix enjoyed massive success in the US where it spent over 52 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It's NO. 3 peak on the chart also became the highest peak for a Nigerian song and the second for an African song just behind Hugh Masekala's 1968 record 'Grazing In The Grass' which reached NO 1.

Rema's 'Calm Down' holds multiple records including the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify with its record-breaking 1 billion streams while also surpassing 2 billion streams across both versions. It also holds the record for the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube with over 928 million views.

With 'Calm Down' becoming 7X platinum, Rema continues to edge closer to making history as the first African artist to have a diamond-certified song in the United States.

Following the huge success of 'Calm Down,' Rema released the impressive EP 'Ravage' which he has since followed up with the release of his sophomore album 'HEIS'.

Adeayo Adebiyi

