Pulse List: 5 times Nigerians artists have teased joint projects

Wizkid & Burna Boy

Afrobeats megastars Wizkid and Burna Boy have developed a friendship over the years and more recently, their friendship has led to two singles 'Ginger' and 'Ballon D'or.'

The success of the singles and their blooming friendship has led to talks about a collaborative project.

As expected, the idea excited fans. However, the possibility of a Wizkid and Burna Boy joint project doesn't look feasible in the near future as both artists have new albums dropping in the latter part of the year.

Perhaps at some point, the Afrobeats powerhouses might decide to tap into their friendship and collection of songs and give fans what they want.

Wizkid and Skepta

Since Nigerian British rapper Skepta jumped on Wizkid's monster hit 'Ojuelegba' circa 2015, they have made two songs together 'Bad Energy' and more recently 'Longtime.'

The two have maintained a good working relationship and at some point around 2020, there was news about a possible joint project.

Since then, Skepta has featured on Wizkid's last album "Made In Lagos" however, the possibility of a joint tape is still just an idea that may or may not happen.

Naira Marley and Zlatan

Indigenous rappers and street pop stars Naira Marley and Zlatan have openly shared a strong bromance that extends to their music. In 2020, there were suggestions of a possible joint EP between the two superstars.

The idea of the Marlian President and the Zanku Master on a joint tape was well received by fans. However, like other joint EPs that have been promised, there is yet to be and there might never be a Naira Marley and Zlatan joint EP.

Davido and Focalistic

After the explosion of Focalistic's 'K Star' remix featuring Davido, the two went on to release 'Champion Song.' The success of both singles and the brewing friendship between them led to news about a possible joint EP between the South African and the Nigerian.

Davido and Focalistic will later confirm the news on an Instagram live session and the announcement further raised anticipation. It is now over a year since the joint EP was promised and fans are still waiting.

Davido and Kizz Daniel

Davido and Kizz Daniel are the latest set of stars to announce the possibility of a joint EP. They recently took to Twitter to tease the arrival of a joint project by the two hit makers.

The news has sent excitement across the industry as fans can't contain their delight about the possibility of a Kizz Daniel and Davido joint project. Their performance on 'Lie' has suggested what fans should expect from a possible joint project.