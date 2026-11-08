Alonso rejects VAR excuses after Chelsea's toothless defeat to Sunderland

Xabi Alonso refused to blame refereeing or VAR controversy after Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Sunderland.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has refused to blame refereeing decisions following his team's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

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The Blues delivered a disjointed performance, falling to a 36th-minute penalty converted by Sunderland midfielder Enzo Le Fée. The decisive spot-kick was awarded after Chelsea defender Levi Colwill brought down Brian Brobbey inside the penalty area.

Despite criticism of the officiating from fans and analysts, Alonso directed his frustration toward his squad's lack of offensive execution.

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Controversial VAR decisions

The match featured a major flashpoint involving Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer. Palmer was brought down by Sunderland's Luke O'Nien, prompting penalty appeals from the visitors.

VAR official Nick Hopton reviewed the incident and ruled that the contact occurred outside the penalty area, waving play on.

While analysts debated the consistency of the penalty calls, Alonso refused to dwell on the controversy during his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"I haven't seen Cole's action, but there might have been a chance it could have been given," Alonso admitted regarding the denied penalty.

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Alonso takes responsibility

Instead of scrutinising the officials, the Spanish manager focused on Colwill's challenge and Chelsea's inability to break down the hosts.

"The other one, I think it's an action where he can defend better. It's our mistake," Alonso told Sky Sports, referencing the foul on Brobbey.

He highlighted a lack of creativity in the final third against Sunderland's organised defence. "I was trying to find solutions. We were missing a bit of speed on the ball, a bit of patience playing against a low block," the manager explained.

Alonso concluded by emphasising the team's statistical shortcomings. "We didn't create enough chances; we didn't have enough patience or creativity to create chances. That's why we were not close to scoring."

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Life without João Pedro

The toothless attacking display underscores a worrying trend for Chelsea. The London club have struggled to maintain consistent offensive form since losing key striker João Pedro to a thigh injury in late October.

The Brazilian forward has been sidelined since Chelsea clashed with Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the squad lacking a clear focal point. They have lost three of four matches in that spell, managing three goals.