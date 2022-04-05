Is Wizkid and Jada's relationship a reflection of Will Smith's? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

In her words, 'With all my heart! I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime. Our love is magical".

Jada Pollock, Wizkid's baby mama and the mother of his third son, Zion, has not been shy about declaring her love for the singer.

Wizkid lost his first set of Grammy nominations as a solo act on Sunday, April 3, 2022, to Angelique Kidjo, a Beninese singer, and Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani act. This prompted a response from Jada Pollock, who accused the Recording Academy of ignoring facts and voting based on their personal preferences.

Many people thought Pollock's reaction was inappropriate, especially since Angelique Kidjo, a fellow woman, won the Best Global Music Album award ahead of her lover, Wizkid. Some also perceived her to be a bad loser.

In this writer's opinion, we're all human beings, so Jada's reaction shouldn't be a problem.

The tweets below demonstrate how much confidence the music executive had in her client. It's clear from these tweets that she was hyped up for the event. Jada tweeted about her confidence, which she attributed to the work she and her team had put in to produce every single song on the album.

There is no doubt that the album was a commercial success. There's also a chance Jada was aware that commercial success doesn't guarantee a Grammy win.

In fact, the Recording Academy says, "Honors in several categories are presented at the ceremony annually by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States to "honor artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard to album sales or chart position."

Jada's argument seems to have been emotional, rather than logical because she believed in her dream and the dreams of her lover, baby daddy, and client. A lot of that is understandable, but things could have been stated better. In fact, the big picture could have been deferred to.

This is reminiscent of the Oscars incident involving Will Smith and Jada Smith.

Will Smith had taken offense to Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Smith, prompting Will Smith to slap Chris. The similarities: Jada and Will - not those ones - happened around an entertainment event and both were defending their partners.

In Wizkid's case, it is Jada Pollock who is waging war on the recording academy. Jada's reaction revealed the depth of her feelings for Wizkid. It is clear from her tweet, which reads, "When it's all said and done facts speak louder than a committee full of opinions. I'll just leave it here..." came from from a lover and not one agitating for a client.