RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Is Wizkid and Jada's relationship a reflection of Will Smith's? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Jada Pollock is not only Wizkids manager, she is also her baby mama and his rumoured wife. The recent Grammy loss only added to the mystery surrounding Wizkid and Jadas relationship.

Wizkid Jada Will Smith (1)
Wizkid Jada Will Smith (1)

You might recall that Jada Pollock made some controversial tweets some hours ago. She lavished praise on Wizkid, claiming that their relationship was magical.

Recommended articles

In her words, 'With all my heart! I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime. Our love is magical".

Jada Pollock, Wizkid's baby mama and the mother of his third son, Zion, has not been shy about declaring her love for the singer.

Wizkid lost his first set of Grammy nominations as a solo act on Sunday, April 3, 2022, to Angelique Kidjo, a Beninese singer, and Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani act. This prompted a response from Jada Pollock, who accused the Recording Academy of ignoring facts and voting based on their personal preferences.

Many people thought Pollock's reaction was inappropriate, especially since Angelique Kidjo, a fellow woman, won the Best Global Music Album award ahead of her lover, Wizkid. Some also perceived her to be a bad loser.

In this writer's opinion, we're all human beings, so Jada's reaction shouldn't be a problem.

The tweets below demonstrate how much confidence the music executive had in her client. It's clear from these tweets that she was hyped up for the event. Jada tweeted about her confidence, which she attributed to the work she and her team had put in to produce every single song on the album.

There is no doubt that the album was a commercial success. There's also a chance Jada was aware that commercial success doesn't guarantee a Grammy win.

In fact, the Recording Academy says, "Honors in several categories are presented at the ceremony annually by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States to "honor artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard to album sales or chart position."

Jada's argument seems to have been emotional, rather than logical because she believed in her dream and the dreams of her lover, baby daddy, and client. A lot of that is understandable, but things could have been stated better. In fact, the big picture could have been deferred to.

This is reminiscent of the Oscars incident involving Will Smith and Jada Smith.

Will Smith had taken offense to Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Smith, prompting Will Smith to slap Chris. The similarities: Jada and Will - not those ones - happened around an entertainment event and both were defending their partners.

In Wizkid's case, it is Jada Pollock who is waging war on the recording academy. Jada's reaction revealed the depth of her feelings for Wizkid. It is clear from her tweet, which reads, "When it's all said and done facts speak louder than a committee full of opinions. I'll just leave it here..." came from from a lover and not one agitating for a client.

The name Jada is clearly one of the things Wizkid and Will Smith have in common.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is Wizkid and Jada's relationship a reflection of Will Smith's? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is Wizkid and Jada's relationship a reflection of Will Smith's? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rita Dominic is engaged

Rita Dominic is engaged

Tonto Dikeh's undying love for controversies may be getting boring [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tonto Dikeh's undying love for controversies may be getting boring [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Naomi Campbell reacts to Wizkid's loss, says Grammy is tone deaf to the universe

Naomi Campbell reacts to Wizkid's loss, says Grammy is tone deaf to the universe

Marriage is a scam; Shatta Wale rants as his new relationship ends after one month

Marriage is a scam; Shatta Wale rants as his new relationship ends after one month

On Will Smith, Hollywood needs a chill pill [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

On Will Smith, Hollywood needs a chill pill [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Duprie’s new single is rising through the ranks

Duprie’s new single is rising through the ranks

Wizkid's manager, Jada reacts to Grammy award loss, says committee is full of opinions

Wizkid's manager, Jada reacts to Grammy award loss, says committee is full of opinions

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

Trending

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Las Vegas

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Vegas

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy [Instagram/DonJazzy]

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring BNXN, Joeboy, Asake, Burna Boy and others

New Music Friday (Cover: BNXN)

Angelique Kidjo wins another Grammy award, praises Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi

On ‘Mother Nature,’ Angelique Kidjo’s focus is Africa and its progress. (Amazon)