Wizkid's manager, Jada reacts to Grammy award loss, says committee is full of opinions

Despite its commercial success, Wizkid's 'Made in Lagos' album was overlooked at the 64th Grammy Awards, with Angelique Kidjo's 'Mother Nature' winning Best Global Music Album. 'Essence,' his chart-topping 'song of summer,' was also overlooked in favor of Aftab's single.

This has caused quite a stir on the bird app. Fans of Nigerian star boy Wizkid, known as Wizkid FC, blamed the Recording Academy for not selecting their favorite.

In response to their loss, Jada Pollock, who is Wizkid's manager, baby mama and reported partner, stated that the Recording Academy's committee is full of opinions. She accused them of prioritizing their personal opinions over facts in a since deleted tweet.

She tweeted, "When it's all said and done facts speak louder than a committee full of opinions. I'll just leave it here..."

Pulse Nigeria