On Sunday, April 3, 2022, Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun, a Nigerian Grammy-winning singer, lost his first set of Grammy nominations as a solo act to Angelique Kidjo, a Beninese singer and Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani act.
Wizkid's manager, Jada reacts to Grammy award loss, says committee is full of opinions
Jada Pollock, Wizkids manager, is upset with the Recording Academy for selecting the Mother Nature album over her clients Made in Lagos album.
Despite its commercial success, Wizkid's 'Made in Lagos' album was overlooked at the 64th Grammy Awards, with Angelique Kidjo's 'Mother Nature' winning Best Global Music Album. 'Essence,' his chart-topping 'song of summer,' was also overlooked in favor of Aftab's single.
This has caused quite a stir on the bird app. Fans of Nigerian star boy Wizkid, known as Wizkid FC, blamed the Recording Academy for not selecting their favorite.
In response to their loss, Jada Pollock, who is Wizkid's manager, baby mama and reported partner, stated that the Recording Academy's committee is full of opinions. She accused them of prioritizing their personal opinions over facts in a since deleted tweet.
She tweeted, "When it's all said and done facts speak louder than a committee full of opinions. I'll just leave it here..."
She went on to list a few of the achievements of the 'Made in Lagos' album, claiming that the facts are sufficient to earn his client the Best Global Music Album award.
