Future Sounds Vol.18 featuring Azanti, Kidwaveyyy, Bryann, Jargokush, Melon and more

With her Future Sounds playlist, Pulse Nigeria attempts to discover and showcase new and rising stars whose sounds should dominate the future in an industry where consumers are constantly in search of new talents with limited platforms to showcase the talents of these young ones. The Future Sounds playlists have been updated with ten new songs. We eagerly await your responses.

1. Azanti - Gettin' Hot

Azanti, a phenomenal fast-rising musician and act, has released a new mesmerizing awesome song titled Gettin' Hot.

The sharp sweet new song Gettin' Hot serves as a follow-up to his recently released song 'Time Difference.'

2. Kidwaveyyy - Story Time

Kidwaveyyy is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter with a British accent. Kidwaveyyy began his musical journey near the end of the decade, with his music heavily influenced by musical influences such as XXXTENTACION, Juice WRLD, Kendrick Lamar, Dave, and others. Despite the fact that Kidwaveyyy claims to be the rapper with the fewest resources, he claims to have touched the most lives in his lifetime.

3. Bryann - Juju Pt. 2 - A COLORS SHOW

Bryann, a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Festac in Lagos, Nigeria, made the life-changing decision while studying at Babcock University to take his music career to the next level and pursue his dreams full-time. Bryann is inspired by the poetic talent of Afrobeats pioneer Wande Coal, Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, and Angelique Kidjo's melodies.

4. Jargokush - Smoke Weed and Mind Your Business (SWAMYB)

Clifford Dickson Idemive, better known as JargoKush, is a recording and performing artist from Lagos, Nigeria, and a member of TSN (TeamScoobyNero). The singer, who is based in South Africa, has released a new single titled 'Smoke Weed and Mind Your Business (SWAMYB).'

5. Melon - Superstar (Re-Up) ft YKB

Melon, a gifted Nigerian singer and songwriter, has released a brand new classic hit song titled 'Superstar (Re-Up)' that is both amazing and heartbreaking.

Melon collaborates with singer-songwriter YKB to release an enticing new song titled 'Superstar (Re-Up).'

6. Goldkay - My Girl

GoldKay, an award-winning artist, has been making waves both in the UK and in his native Ghana, gaining fans all over the world with his unique take on Afropop, coining his own style AfroVibe. This new sound can be heard on his latest single 'My Girl' (Steeze), which combines elements of Afroswing, Afrobeats, R&B, and Dancehall. GoldKay has performed in front of audiences in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, alongside artists such as Burna Boy, Sarkodie, 2Face Idibia, Dappy, Mr Eazi, and many more.

7. Tee Psalm -What You Need

Musician of Nigerian origin Ajao Oluwatobi (AKA Tee Psalm) is a versatile music artist who began writing music when he was 11 years old but later began working on his love for music and recordings during his days as a choir boy in church. He was initially influenced by indigenous Nigerian rappers and afrobeat artists such as e.g., but later began singing and working on melodies. Moving from Nigeria to Ireland played a significant role in his development as an artist, as his sound began to be influenced by hip hop and rap in order to ensure that his music could be enjoyed on a global scale.

8. Princess Wonda - Lala Le (feat. MYSTR D)

Princess Wonda, also known as "The Princess of Afro-Fusion," is a versatile independent charting artist. She has had multiple UK chart entries, including #Top 40 in the World Music chart and being ranked #1 twice! She was also ranked thirteenth on the Nigerian iTunes Charts.

She has an innovative, eclectic sound with a distinct vocal register that gives her a dynamic, current, and melodic sound. Princess Wonda's passion for art stems from the realization that with the right preparation and opportunities, you can be anything you want. Moving the culture forward by challenging gender stereotypes in African music inspires her to be the best version of herself.

9. Morachi - Selah

Morachi, a Nigerian sensation based in the United States, has released his latest single Selah, which is available on Mockameleon Inc. This laid-back track follows his 2020 LP Eagle 1.

The single, produced by Il Blacki, is a timeless, epic love ballad with a modern twist, fusing fascinating Afropop and R&B elements to capture the essence of a passionate, intense, and unconventional romance. Morachi explained how Selah came to be, saying, "When I make music, it all starts with the beat." "The moment I hear the beat, I know what I want to say in the record." "As soon as I heard the track, I felt something very soft, genuine, passionate, and deep," he continued.

10. Gold Fang - Wet

Gold Feng is another youngster we discovered this week.

Additional Info:

The July Future Sounds playlist cover features Ladé, Nigeria's newest sensation. Her new single, 'Adulthood Anthem,' has become a social media anthem in the country.