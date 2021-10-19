RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves 4 places into No. 31 on Billboard Hot 100

The record was produced by Tempoe.

Ckay releases new single, 'Felony.' (Warner)

On October 18, 2021, Nigerian singer, Ckay's global smash hit, 'Love Nwantiti' moved up four places to No. 35 on the Billboard 200. One week earlier, it sat at No. 35.

On September 27, 2021, the Warner South Africa act, recorded his first Billboard Hot 100 record.

On September 21, 2021, the record charted at No. 23 on the Official UK Top 40 and peaked at No. 4 just a week later.

On September 11, 2021, Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer, Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' became the No. 1 song on Shazam's global charts. The chart tracks the most-searched songs in the world and ranks them on a chart.

The song sat above global smash hits from major superstars like 'Stay' by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

The version of 'Love Nwantiti' which sat atop the charts features Axel and DJ Yo.

Initially released on Ckay's sophomore EP, Ckay The First in 2019, the song blew up when its video version featured Joeboy and Kuami Eugene. Ckay has since created several remixes of the record for mileage. Since then, Winnie Harlow has danced to the song on her Instagram stories.

The singer has since released another EP, left Chocolate City and signed to Warner Music Group, South Africa.

This comes after Wizkid's 'Essence' became the most-shazamed song in the US, and after Master KG's 'Jerusalema' also became the most-shazamed song in the world in Q4 2020.

It becomes the second Nigerian record to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 after Wizkid's 'Essence.'

