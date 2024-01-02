ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy says he's not part of 'Afrobeats Big 3'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy is putting any conversation of an 'Afrobeats Big 3' to rest.

Burna Boy excludes himself from the 'Afrobeats Big 3'
Burna Boy excludes himself from the 'Afrobeats Big 3'

However, Grammy-winning Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has stated he has no interest in being classified among the big 3.

In a new footage posted on X by a Burna Boy fan, the megastar while addressing fans at an event stated that he's not a part of a Big 3.

"Anytime they talk about a big 3, tell them there's a big 2 and then there's Burna Boy," the Grammy winner said before dropping the mic and walking off the stage as fans cheered in delight.

The statement is another quintessential chest-thumping comment from the music star who has been on an unprecedented global commercial run since his single 'YE' attracted international attention in 2018.

His 2019 album 'African Giant' was nominated for the World Album category at the 2020 Grammys. Burna Boy would become the first artist operating in the Nigerian music industry to win a Grammy when he won in 2021 for his 2020 album 'Twice As Tall'.

While his statement of not being part of the big 3 might come as boastful, Burna Boy has indeed distinguished himself and he has the accolades to back up his claim.

Come February 5, 2024, Burna Boy will be hoping to add to his Grammy award as he's nominated in four categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards. His four nominations are a Nigerian record which takes his total career nominations to 10 which is also a Nigerian record.

Adeayo Adebiyi

