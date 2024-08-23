Asake makes history as he reaches 50 entries on the Billboard Afrobeats chart

In the chart week of August 24, 2024, Asake's 'Lungu Boy' debuted 9 songs on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart.

'Active,' his collaboration with Travis Scott moved up 7 spots to NO. 1 while 'MMS' featuring Wizkid debuted at NO. 7. 'Mood' debuted at NO. 12, 'Fuji Vibes' at NO. 14, and 'Suru' featuring Stormzy at NO. 16.

Worldwide enters at NO. 18, 'Mentally' at NO. 20, 'Skating' at NO. 22, and 'I Swear' at NO. 25, and 'Ligali' at NO. 25.

With nine new songs off the 'Lungu Boy' appearing on the Billboard Afrobeats Song Chart, Asake hits a landmark 50th entry. This historic feat places him above Burna Boy as the artist with the most entries in the chart's history.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' has enjoyed immediate commercial success as a testament to his superstar status.

The album made history on Apple Music US chart where it equaled the record for the highest-charting Nigerian album on the platform jointly held by Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' and Davido 'Timeless'.

'Lungu Boy' also reached NO. 1 on Apple Music UK Chart thereby making it his third album to reach that milestone following his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

