The album has enjoyed domestic and international success as a testament to Asake's status as an era-defining superstar.

Here are all the records set by Asake's 'Lungu Boy'

1. Biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria

Asake's third album tallied 5.86 million streams on Spotify Nigeria on its opening day. This is a new record on Spotify Nigeria as 'Lungu Boy' breaks the previous record of 4.91 million streams held by Davido's 'Timeless'.

2. Biggest opening day streams on global Spotify

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.

3. 'MMS' set the record for the biggest opening day record for a song on Spotify Nigeria

The second track of the album 'MMS' featuring Wizkid recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat Zlatan.

4. Highest-charting Nigerian album on Apple Music US

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' made history on Apple Music US chart where it equaled the record for the highest-charting Nigerian album on the platform jointly held by Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' and Davido 'Timeless'.

5. Asake becomes the first Nigerian artist to have 3 albums reach NO. 1 on Apple Music UK

'Lungu Boy' also reached NO. 1 on Apple Music UK Chart thereby making it his third album to reach that milestone following his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is his third in three years in a breathless run of hits that has made him an era-defining superstar.

'Lungu Boy' has tallied 13.52 million streams in its opening four days which puts it within touching distance of breaking the record for biggest opening week for an album on Spotify Nigeria currently held by Davido's 'Timeless' which garnered 14.4 million streams.