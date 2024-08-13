ADVERTISEMENT
All the records set by Asake's 'Lungu Boy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy' has set several records across streaming platforms.

The album has enjoyed domestic and international success as a testament to Asake's status as an era-defining superstar.

Here are all the records set by Asake's 'Lungu Boy'

Asake's third album tallied 5.86 million streams on Spotify Nigeria on its opening day. This is a new record on Spotify Nigeria as 'Lungu Boy' breaks the previous record of 4.91 million streams held by Davido's 'Timeless'.

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.

The second track of the album 'MMS' featuring Wizkid recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat Zlatan.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' made history on Apple Music US chart where it equaled the record for the highest-charting Nigerian album on the platform jointly held by Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' and Davido 'Timeless'.

'Lungu Boy' also reached NO. 1 on Apple Music UK Chart thereby making it his third album to reach that milestone following his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is his third in three years in a breathless run of hits that has made him an era-defining superstar.

'Lungu Boy' has tallied 13.52 million streams in its opening four days which puts it within touching distance of breaking the record for biggest opening week for an album on Spotify Nigeria currently held by Davido's 'Timeless' which garnered 14.4 million streams.

Asake's third album has continued his impressive commercial run in a testament to his hitmaking prowess. This list will be updated as 'Lungu Boy' records new feats.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

