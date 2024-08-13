Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Whether it be through pointing out these ills in their songs or partaking in citizen-led actions like protests, some musicians have contributed to advancing the course of the masses.

Recently, Nigeria witnessed a mass protest over economic hardship and the high cost of living. Amidst the protest, which quickly gained momentum on social media, some fans demanded that musicians speak up about the economic difficulties facing the larger population.

Burna Boy, who has a love-hate relationship with Nigerians, quickly became the focus of this conversation with some people demanding that he speak up in support of the protest that resurrected the ghost of the 2020 EndSARS protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

While several artists shared the "EndBadGovernanceInNigeria" hashtag on X in solidarity with the protest, Burna Boy defiantly refused to kowtow to the demands that he speak up, with the Grammy winner citing the heavy criticism he suffered during the 2020 EndSARS protest as the reason he washed his hands off social mass actions.

Pulse Nigeria

The bulk of the criticism the Port Harcourt-born singer suffers stems from what some observers consider his desire to creatively exploit Nigeria's socioeconomic ills while failing to walk the talk. For these critics, Burna Boy's desire to mirror Fela Kuti's conscious music isn't backed by the outspokenness and sympathy the Afrobeat pioneer had for the masses.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, some music fans, albeit inspired by fanbase loyalty, called out several Afrobeats stars who maintain a cordial relationship with the political elites and celebrate them in their music.

The rapper, Olamide, and his YBNL stars including Asake were called out for their ties to President Bola Tinubu's family. The hitmaker, Davido, was also criticised for once singing at the campaign ceremony of former President Muhammadu Buhari and for openly fraternising with the political class.

These recurring demands that musicians use their music and platform to support social causes beg the question; do fans have a right to make these demands or is this a case of entitlement?

Do fans have a right to demand activism from artists?

Marketing & PR executive, Jim Donnette, maintains that fans have a right to demand that artists show concern and add their voices to social causes. However, artists also have the right to refuse to give in to these demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It all hinges on the dynamic of the topic in the public space. Some artists aren’t sociopolitically inclined and they shouldn’t be expected to use their platforms to champion such causes.”

Culture journalist, Chinonso Ihearika, says successful artists with big platforms are mostly removed from the plight of the masses who they only interact with to sell their work. He believes this mindset breeds the antagonism fans have for artists who elect to be quiet on sociopolitical issues.

“For the artists who’ve become very wealthy, a lot of them are removed from the consciousness of the masses. A lot of them only appeal to the masses for the PR benefits so it’s normal for fans to look at them as insensitive,” he said.

Brand and Marketing Executive, Honour Aghedo, opines that the soft power artists possess through their platform and impact cannot be ignored, and with such great influences, propelled by fan patronage, comes the responsibility to care for those fans beyond just making music.

“Artists have a voice and influence that cannot be ignored. Some argue that with great influence comes great responsibility. Fans often idolise artists, projecting their hopes and dreams onto these artists. When these artists seemingly abandon societal issues for personal gain, it can feel like a betrayal.“

ADVERTISEMENT

Aghedo also points out that, sometimes, artists tend to exploit the plight of the masses for creative inspiration while failing to show care beyond the music.

“It only makes sense for musicians who exploit sociopolitical issues as content for their music to speak out when there are actionable civil demonstrations like public protests. Many times, these musicians reveal their sycophancy when they’re quick to comment on world issues like natural disasters and wars in other climes, but remain silent when the buck stops at their doors.”

Talent manager and music executive, Ogaga Sakpaide, opines that public figures should care about issues that affect their fanbase, especially when these artists present a front that they make conscious music.

“Public figures have to care about the well-being of their major fanbase, especially when they present themselves as championing the culture of their country. It’s important to be sensitive to these issues either actively or passively.”

While a strong argument can be made that artists are morally obligated to care about sociopolitical issues that affect their fans, it’s important to appreciate the possible consequences of taking a stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

A risk worth taking for the artists?

Artists with big platforms choosing to speak up on sociopolitical topics can come with backlash from fans, the general public, and even the government.

Pulse Nigeria

In an interview, Davido revealed that he got into trouble with the government and even had to temporarily leave the country after he supported the EndSARS protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

An example of the heavy scrutiny celebrities who take political stands are subjected to is the case of actress, Toyin Abraham, who has been the subject of derision and online harassment from individuals who objected to her vocal support for President Tinubu.

Perhaps, these risks, and the fact they have far more to lose, whether it’s goodwill, patronage, or risking the government’s ire, may account for why some artists are reluctant to speak up on sociopolitical issues.

While it’s within the right of fans to demand that artists speak up on sociopolitical issues, it’s up to the artists to elect whether to heed such demand and for the fans to determine if such refusal constitutes a betrayal.