Enough is enough - Toyin Abraham says she won't accept backlash for supporting Tinubu

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that she would no longer condone anyone speaking ill of her children.

Toyin Abraham says that the backlash is too much [Instagram/ Toyin Abraham]
The actress took to her Instagram Live on June 4, 2024, to address the backlash she received, particularly comments about her children.

She began, "You people keep saying you don't owe anyone an explanation. Do you think it's easy? Everyday they put up the pictures of my children and be cursing them every time because you guys feel like I'm an emotional person and I will always let things slide. Not this time. I will not let it slide. I have never cursed anyone. I have supported people. I have helped people and I have stayed in my lane."

In between tears she added, "If you want to curse me, curse me. Tell me I will die. Kill me. Do whatever you want to do to me. Those children did not even do anything. Enough is enough. I won't take it again."

This comes after the actress became a trending topic on X when users repeatedly called her out over her support for Tinubu, asking her to reveal the plans he told her about. This led to a series of back-and-forth between Abraham and X users.

In the midst of the back and forth, the actress said, "I have faced my life and career because I am not a politician and I am not in government. I have learnt my lesson to never ever to be open with my choice again." However, the post was promptly deleted.

In response to her post an X user said that she had folded on her support for the president and the APC.

The user said, "Who asked @toyin_abraham1 all these tales by moonlight? Did anybody force you to visit him and open your ears to his ideas? We are asking you to only share those ideas with us, make we find how we go force your technocrats nau! You no go fold ke."

In response Abraham clapped back saying, "Oga, I no fold anything. Mo fold ti."

In a separate post, she responded to a fan who asked her to take trolls to court for cyberbullying. She said, "It’s too much, cursing my son and family."

Recall that Abraham has been open about her choice to support Tinubu before the general elections in 2023. She had also repeatedly faced backlash as a result of her choices, however, she stood firm.

In an open letter written to the president in May 2023, she wrote, "I will continue supporting you because I have experienced your leadership in Lagos and your achievements as a public servant. I have also admired your ability to adapt to the times and how you have supported the dreams and ideas of so many younger people..."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

