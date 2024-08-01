ADVERTISEMENT
Follow live updates of nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

Here's everything happening around #EndBadGovernance protest locations around Nigeria.

Nigerians protesting in Abuja on August 1, 2024 [Twitter/@Nsukka okpa]
12:57

In Abuja, police officers teargassed a handful of protesters to disperse them but the determined protesters continued to march, singing and waving the national flag.

12:54

The demonstrations are starting to turn ugly in multiple locations across the country as security operatives try to restrict protesters.

10:45

Police officers have fired tear gas at protesters who tried to light bonfires outside the governor’s office in Kano.

10:45
Protesters converge under the Ikeja bridge in Lagos
10:29

Despite a court order to only stage demonstrations at two locations in Lagos, protesters have converged in multiple locations, including Ikeja Underbridge and the Lekki Toll Gate which are not on the court's approved list.

09:47

Protesters gathered at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja early to voice their discontent with President Bola Tinubu's administration. The protest, organised by various activists and groups, began at 6 am, with participants singing solidarity songs and carrying placards.

09:12

After weeks of the government begging Nigerians not to take to the streets to protest against economic hardship, many citizens will stage demonstrations across the country today, August 1, 2024. Stay with us for all the live updates across multiple locations.

