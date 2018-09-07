news

It is that time of the week and we have compiled a list of 10 new songs you need to listen to.

September has started like a house on fire in the Nigerian music industry. The first week of the month has seen Davido kick-off his tour of America and appeared on the radio show, 'The Breakfast Club' , Wizkid continues to influence the fashion world and Kiss Daniel also announced that he will be working with Simi on his upcoming album, ''No Bad Songz.''

New music has also been in abundance as we prepare for a truckload of albums or EPs scheduled for release in the last quarter of the year.

But as custom, there are a number of heavy records that dropped this week and may have gone under your radar, but not to worry, we have the very best lined up for your listening pleasure.

Here are 10 new songs you need to listen to this week

Terry Tha Rapman - 'Handcuffz' Ft. DJ Combs

Veteran emcee Terry Tha Rapman is not holding back this year as he has a new joint out titled, 'Handcuffz,' where he voices his thoughts on the incessant cases of police brutality in the country.

The Trap inspired beat is produced by Beats by Jayy.

Santi - 'Freaky' Ft. Bridge & Nonso Amadi

Santi has shared the unique visuals to his latest single, 'Freaky', which he released a few weeks back.

Shot in Dubai and Nigeria, and directed by Santi, who is also a burgeoning filmmaker, and co-directed by Jullz Bek.

The video for ‘Freaky’ is a dark found footage visual that pays homage to its old Nollywood ancestors, while giving a nod to the unpredictability of Korean movies, as it tells the story of a girl who wants nothing but to destroy the souls of men.

Highhillz - '1ne Girl'

Ojo Adeola Christian, who goes by the stage name, Highhillz is out with his debut single, '1ne Girl.'

The Afrocentric tune declares loyalty for just one girl amidst the pool trying to distract him.

The song is produced by Highhillz and Tesla.

Dotman - 'Pepesu' Ft. DJ Tunez



Dotman has released a new single in collaboration with DJ Tunez, which he calls 'Pepesu'.

"Pepesu" is an Afrobeats tune infused with Latino flavours to produce a wavy sound. The song is a fun, light hearted anthem and a favourite for all playlists.

The song is produced by Troypicasso and Kayomusiq.

DLarge - 'Badda'

Rising talent, DLarge has released both the audio and visuals to his song, 'Badda.'

Delivered in a mix of pidgin and Igbo languages, 'Badda' has a vibey feel that is geared to make you dance.

The Don Kuluku directed video is set in a luxurious edifice built in the middle of a water body, somewhere in the heart of Europe as he crowns his queen as the baddest of them all.

Mo'believe - 'Temi Ye Mi' Ft. Fulleffex and Pricelessay

Off Mo'believe's recently released 8 track EP titled, 'Ariwo Eko' is this jewel of a song called 'Temi Ye Mi.'

Ariwo Eko, the EP translated as 'Lagos Noise' documents all the noises that flies by your ears as you engage in the hustle and bustle of the busiest city in the nation.

Temi Ye Mi featuring rapper Fulleffex and Pricelessay is a laid back joint that captures love in different languages.

Poverty, Bi Oba and Palmwine are songs you also need to listen to from the project, while the interlude Jide is pure music therapy.

Joanny - 'Jeje'

Jeje is the new song from the young act known as Joanny.

Following the release of his 2017 single ‘Let Go', the Nigerian - Australian afrobeat act is back with a new record, an artistically smooth tune that just envelopes you with every listen.

The song was produced by RAK in-house producers, Ephy and Valentino.

Tentik - 'Focus'

Tentik has released a fire record he calls 'Focus'.

Featuring Wumi Spell, Tentik tells his story as he rhymes, ''They told me that I wont make it, too old to be next rated, aite cool, don't rate me, without Reasonable doubt, there will be no Jay-Z.''

The rap is well laid as he extolds the virtues of pushing hard to get the prize.

The Black Esper - 'Conditional'

The Black Esper is out with his 6 track EP, titled, Rice.

From the project is the lead single called, 'Conditional', which asks the ultimate question, ''Will I ever pick love over money.''

The song has an airy grace that leaves you with no choice but to delve further into the brilliant project.

Manny_B - 'Way Up' Ft. Jesse Jagz, Terry Tha Rapman, Chuxide and Deece

Manny_B's 'Way Up' is the first single of his Zerophobia project due in 2019.

The power collaboration that features veteran hip-hop acts in Terry Tha Rapman and Jesse Jagz is a blend of hip-hop, with elements of trap and indigenous (Hausa) music.

Two young talents Deece and Chuxide also jump on this solid record.

Zamorra - 'Better De Come'

Promising talent Zamorra has released a new single, titled, 'Better De Come.'

The unsigned artist preaches hope [the only thing that Nigerians seem to have in abundance these days] and trust in God in this impressive song.