Wizkid and Naomi Campbell attend the GQ awards together in style

Supermodel Naomi Campbell took Wizkid as her date to the GQ Men of the Year awards and they made for a very stylish pair.
It was said that Wizkid scored his Dolce & Gabbana runway debut thanks to his friend in high fashion places, Naomi. The two hit the runway clad in the luxury designer and now they're back again in grand style. Last night, the GQ Men of the Year Awards held in London in association with luxury lifestyle group HUGO BOSS at the Tate Modern and the supermodel took starboy as her date.
Naomi looked stunning in an embellished Versace SS19 mini bustier dress with matching boots. She wore her hair in a curly bob and defied her 48 years.
Wizkid accompanied the model on the red carpet wearing a slick black three piece suit with a pair of white Nike trainers.
They certainly made a cool match and were the talk of the night.