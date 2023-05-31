The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

What to expect from Kunle Afolayan's new series, 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

Inemesit Udodiong

The new project is a sequel to the award-winning Netflix original movie.

Kunle Afolayan has a new series in the works titled 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' [Instagram/Kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan has a new series in the works titled 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' [Instagram/Kunleafo]

Recommended articles

A sequel to the award-winning 2022 movie, the upcoming project is a 4-part original series headed straight to Netflix.

Written by Sola Dada, who wrote the initial feature, the series takes you on a journey through time, exploring the concept of reincarnation and the idea that our souls are connected across lifetimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project features over 600 cast and crew members including some of the returning characters and new additions like Adedimeji Lateef.

Adedimeji Lateef joins the cast of Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' [Instagram/Kunleafo]
Adedimeji Lateef joins the cast of Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' [Instagram/Kunleafo] Pulse Nigeria

Created by KAP Motion Pictures in partnership with Golden Effects Pictures, Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre was first announced in October 2022.

The series comes after the success of Anikulapo, which ranked number 1 globally on Netflix with 8,730,000 views in less than 2 weeks.

Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye are the stars of 'Anikulapo' [Netflix]
Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye are the stars of 'Anikulapo' [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The mystical period film recently emerged as the star of the night at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Afolayan's Anikulapo took home multiple awards including Best Movie in Africa, Best Writer and Best Soundtrack.

The epic follows a young man’s quest for greener pastures, who encounters a mythical bird with the power to give him another chance. It stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Taiwo Hassan.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toyin Abraham advises President Tinubu to avoid mistakes of predecessors

Toyin Abraham advises President Tinubu to avoid mistakes of predecessors

What to expect from Kunle Afolayan's new series, 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

What to expect from Kunle Afolayan's new series, 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

Go behind the scenes of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'

Go behind the scenes of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'

Nigerian Idol S8: How to vote for your favourite contestants on the show

Nigerian Idol S8: How to vote for your favourite contestants on the show

9 Nollywood titles coming out this June

9 Nollywood titles coming out this June

Mercy Chinwo celebrates husband's birthday, calls him special gift from God

Mercy Chinwo celebrates husband's birthday, calls him special gift from God

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record

Nedu confesses to supporting cheating in marriage

Nedu confesses to supporting cheating in marriage

African superstar Victoria Kimani returns with new single 'How I Do'

African superstar Victoria Kimani returns with new single 'How I Do'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Gangs of Lagos' has received some backlash for the ‘wrongful depiction’ of Lagos Island and the Eyo masquerades. [Twitter.com/WKM_Up]

Isale Eko indigenes want to sue 'Gangs Of Lagos' producers for ₦10 billion

'The Bride Price' slowly makes it way to the top of the box office [Instagram/ceanigeria]

5 Nollywood movies topping the local box office

Deola Art Alade wins first AMVCA for 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' [Instagram/Deolaartalade]

Deola Art Alade wins first AMVCA for 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

Papa Ajasco kept us glued to our TVs [The SUN]

5 classic Nigerian shows that kept us glued to our TVs