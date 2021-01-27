Critics Company has unveiled a brand new trailer for their latest project, a short film titled 'Timothee'.

Starring Raymond J Yusuff, Paul Learner, Deborah Johnson, Ridwan Abdulateef, Ronald Yusuff, Usman Ahmed, Godwin Gaza Josiah and Richard Yusuff, 'Timothee' follows the story of a delusional humanoid who wanting to impress his girl, robs a man. His choice plunges him inti a world of unexpected realities.

ALSO READ: 'Price of Admission' producers host premiere [photos]

The Godwin Gaza Josiah directed film is one of the impressively made projects by the group of young filmmakers and will premiere on January 30, 2021.

Watch the trailer: