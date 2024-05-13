Toyin Abraham's AMVCA praise for Kehinde Bankole sparks rivalry rumours with Akindele

Among the highlights was Kehinde Bankole's win for Best Lead Actress in the movie, Adire.

Fellow Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham, has joined the multitude of people who have congratulated the actress, in a video that’s now causing a stir online. The Ijakumo actress enthusiastically celebrated Bankole in the now-viral video, and declared her the "Best Actress.".

Bankole’s victory, her second AMVCA win, came at the expense of strong nominees including Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah), Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel), Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata), Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge), Lucie Debay (Omen), Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade), and Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi).

Abraham's unrestrained celebration has ignited online debate. Some fans view it as a heartwarming display of support, while others speculate on a potential rivalry between her and Akindele.

This is despite the fact Abraham recently attempted to mend fences with Akindele after the success of the latter’s A Tribe Called Judah, which grossed over a billion naira at the Nigerian box office. This public gesture led many to believe in a new era of collaboration between both.

However, Abraham's praise for Kehinde, Akindele's direct competitor at the AMVCA ceremony, has been interpreted by fans as throwing subtle shades.

Akindele holds the record for the most AMVCA acting wins with five awards. She won her first in 2014, a year she was nominated for her leading roles in three different movies in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy. She won for her role in The Return of Sheri Koko.

Her other wins include Jenifa's Diary (Best Actress in a Comedy, 2016, Best Actress in a Comedy Movie or TV Series, 2017, and Best Actress in a Comedy, 2020) and Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Best Actress in a Comedy, 2022).