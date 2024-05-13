6 biggest snubs at the 2024 AMVCA
Some other nominees were completely snubbed losing in almost every single category they were nominated in.
Though, after the nominations were announced, Over the Bridge emerged as the strongest contender with 12 nominations, followed by Mami Wata, which snagged 11 nominations, the Prime Video original Breath of Life, with five wins, won the most awards this year.
See below all the snubs from the 2024 AMVCA:
Afamefuna
Kayode Kasum's Afamefuna which was nominated in four categories including Best Supporting Actor, Best Lead Actor, Best Writing in a Movie and Best Director didn’t win any.
A Tribe Called Judah
Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah landed five nominations this year including in the Best Supporting Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Makeup, Best Writing in a Movie, and Best Movie categories. But the movie, which was a monster hit at the cinemas raking in over ₦1.4 billion, didn’t win any awards.
Mami Wata
The critically acclaimed black-and-white fantasy thriller directed by CJ Obasi, Mami Wata, was the second most nominated film with 11 nominations. But only Campbell Precious won for Best Makeup.
The Real Housewives of Lagos (Season 2)
Despite being one of the most talked about series in 2023, the second season of The Real Housewives of Lagos nominated in the Best Unscripted Series category, lost to Gh Queens (Season 2).
The Black Book
The Black Book, the film directed by Editi Effiong which had a budget of a million dollars was nominated in five categories. But The Black Book only won for Best Editing by Antonio Ribeiro.
Skinny Girl in Transit
The Ndani TV hit series Skinny Girl in Transit was nominated this year in only one category for Best Writing TV Series which it lost to Mona Ombogo for Volume.
