6 biggest snubs at the 2024 AMVCA

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Some other nominees were completely snubbed losing in almost every single category they were nominated in.

'A Tribe Called Judah'
'A Tribe Called Judah'

Though, after the nominations were announced, Over the Bridge emerged as the strongest contender with 12 nominations, followed by Mami Wata, which snagged 11 nominations, the Prime Video original Breath of Life, with five wins, won the most awards this year.

See below all the snubs from the 2024 AMVCA:

Kayode Kasum's Afamefuna which was nominated in four categories including Best Supporting Actor, Best Lead Actor, Best Writing in a Movie and Best Director didn’t win any.

Afamefuna: An Nwa-Boi Story [Filmhouse]
Afamefuna: An Nwa-Boi Story [Filmhouse] Pulse Nigeria

Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah landed five nominations this year including in the Best Supporting Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Makeup, Best Writing in a Movie, and Best Movie categories. But the movie, which was a monster hit at the cinemas raking in over ₦1.4 billion, didn’t win any awards.

Funke Akindele as Jedidah Judah on 'A Tribe Called Judah' [Instagram/funkeakindelejenifa]
Funke Akindele as Jedidah Judah on 'A Tribe Called Judah' [Instagram/funkeakindelejenifa] Pulse Nigeria

The critically acclaimed black-and-white fantasy thriller directed by CJ Obasi, Mami Wata, was the second most nominated film with 11 nominations. But only Campbell Precious won for Best Makeup.

Mami Wata movie [Twitter/mamiwatamovie]
Mami Wata movie [Twitter/mamiwatamovie] Pulse Nigeria
Despite being one of the most talked about series in 2023, the second season of The Real Housewives of Lagos nominated in the Best Unscripted Series category, lost to Gh Queens (Season 2).

All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion coming on Wednesday
All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion coming on Wednesday Pulse Nigeria

The Black Book, the film directed by Editi Effiong which had a budget of a million dollars was nominated in five categories. But The Black Book only won for Best Editing by Antonio Ribeiro.

The Black Book releases its official poster ahead of its September debut. [Titter/Editieffiong]
The Black Book releases its official poster ahead of its September debut. [Titter/Editieffiong] Pulse Nigeria
The Ndani TV hit series Skinny Girl in Transit was nominated this year in only one category for Best Writing TV Series which it lost to Mona Ombogo for Volume.

NdaniTV's Skinny Girl In Transit is back for a 6th Season!
NdaniTV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" is back for a 6th Season! Pulse Nigeria
