Months after its Covid-19 influenced cancellation, the highly anticipated new 'Alakada' instalment, 'Fate of Alakada', now has a release date.

Toyin Abraham confirmed via an Instagram post that the comedy flick will premiere in cinemas on October 1.

"Fate of Alakada is hitting all cinemas in Nigeria on the 1st of October, Independence Day, oya who's coming? Just come and have a good laugh", wrote Abraham.

Recall the movie was originally billed for an April 3 release alongside a lavish Owambe themed premiere which was pushed back due to the Covid-19 enforced lockdown that saw cinemas shut down in most states in Nigeria. Cinemas and other recreational centres have since reopened for business.

The star-studded production produced by Toyin Abraham and directed by Kayode Kasum continues the hilarious journey of Yetunde (Toyin Abraham) alongside Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggi. It is the fifth instalment in her fan-favourite 'Alakada' film franchise.