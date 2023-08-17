ADVERTISEMENT
Tolanibaj feels disrespected by Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Ships are being troubled in the Big Brother house.

Tolanibaj feels disrespected by Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'
Tolanibaj feels disrespected by Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Tolanibaj insists she isn't interested in a relationship with Neo. But doesn't like being disrespected by his interactions with other female housemates in the house. She said, "Hope you're not thinking it's a relationship I want... my koko is whatever thing you want to do with a babe don't do it in my front".

Neo, however, insisted that he wasn't in any way disrespecting her and was only having what he described as simple conversations with other housemates.

Earlier on, Neo had a conversation with Alex in the garden, where he mentioned that he isn't trying to be in any ship with Tolanibaj. According to him, "Don't put me in any ship, yes you like me, I like you too, keep it there. But don't try to make it something, it is not Adekunle and Venita".

He also spoke on his strategy for the All Stars game and how a ship in the house would be a hindrance, saying, "I need to play this game, I need to talk to people. I need to form good alliances".

Neo and Tolanibaj seem to have a confusing thing going on and viewers are yet to confirm if this is a ship or not. Because in the past few weeks, we have seen Tolanibaj fight with Ilebaye, push Uriel off from dancing with Neo and much more altercations with other female housemates.

They also had a misunderstanding during their stay in the HOH lounge as BFF's, we have also seen them sharing kisses and even looking out for each other during Monday's HOH game. But there is still no clear direction for these two.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

