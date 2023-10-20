ADVERTISEMENT
'Yours Forever' is an official selection for AFRIFF 2023

Faith Oloruntoyin

More selections for the highly anticipated event next month.

Yours Forever is headed to AFRIFF 2023
Yours Forever is headed to AFRIFF 2023

The event, which will take place in Lagos between November 5 - 11, 2023, will give people the chance to see the short film. It delves into the life of Temi, an obsessed lover, played by Rachael Emem Isaac.

The movie takes its viewers into an intense situation where Temi goes all out to make sure someone she likes is all hers.

Directed by Michael Kpoudosu, the cast includes Moc Madu, Anthonia Okojie, Doris Okorie, Rubee Agwu, Blessing Isaac, Onyeka Ibeanusi, Baby Yagazielum Ibeanusi, Olaide Balogun and Ijeoma Abalobi.

Rachael Emem Isaac plays the lead in Yours Forever
Rachael Emem Isaac plays the lead in Yours Forever

The title is produced by Blessing Issac, who expressed her excitement at getting selected for the AFRIFF. "We are thrilled and honoured to have our film selected for this prestigious festival in Nigeria. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented cast and crew who brought this story to life", she said.

Yours Forever joins the list of interesting titles that movie lovers and enthusiasts can look forward to at the screening.

Aside from the movie selections, a select amount of actors and actresses in the Nigerian film industry will be honoured at the AFRIFF Globe Awards Night. They include Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo, Chioma Chukwuma, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji, Chidi Mokeme, and Kunle Remi.

