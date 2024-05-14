ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri' is one of most-watched Prime films in 14 countries

Kome Nathaniel

Tiwa Savage is celebrating the success of her film which hit the top 10 on Prime Video in 14 countries.

Tiwa Savage in 'Water and Garri' [Prime Video]
Tiwa Savage in 'Water and Garri' [Prime Video]

Recommended articles

"Top 10 in 14 countries Thanks to the WAG family worldwide for the love and support. Continue streaming WaterandGarri on @PrimeVideo❤️🙏🏾," Savage stated.

The 14 countries where Water and Garri is getting love include Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Togo, Georgia, Zambia, Cyprus, Uganda, Ukraine, Tanzania, Qatar, and South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water and Garri premiered on Prime Video on Friday, May 10 2024, produced by Savage and Jimi Adesanya.

The film follows the story of Aisha (played by Savage), an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her hometown after years away in the United States. A family loss compels her homecoming, but Aisha discovers a vastly different reality upon her arrival. The place she once knew is fraught with escalating violence and tension.

Directed by Meji Alabi and produced by Unbound Studio and JM Films, the film was shot in Cape Coast, Ghana, featuring Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

In a press conference for her film, Water and Garri, she announced that she’s working on another film, saying, “We are already working on another script. I can’t give too much away, but this one is going to be special.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri' is one of most-watched Prime films in 14 countries

Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri' is one of most-watched Prime films in 14 countries

Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

List of Nick Cannon's 6 baby mamas & 13 children [Photos]

List of Nick Cannon's 6 baby mamas & 13 children [Photos]

Meet code, the future of Afrobeat

Meet code, the future of Afrobeat

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' film will feature late icon's grandchildren

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' film will feature late icon's grandchildren

Dremo continues his assault on Sarkodie with 3rd diss track

Dremo continues his assault on Sarkodie with 3rd diss track

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

After dating 'about 100 women,' Skales no longer believes in love

After dating 'about 100 women,' Skales no longer believes in love

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Adebayo wins ₦25 million after 3-year court battle against pirate [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

Femi Adebayo wins ₦25 million after 3-year court battle against pirate

A look at Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs

Here are Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs

Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'