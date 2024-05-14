Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri' is one of most-watched Prime films in 14 countries

"Top 10 in 14 countries Thanks to the WAG family worldwide for the love and support. Continue streaming WaterandGarri on @PrimeVideo❤️🙏🏾," Savage stated.

The 14 countries where Water and Garri is getting love include Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Togo, Georgia, Zambia, Cyprus, Uganda, Ukraine, Tanzania, Qatar, and South Africa.

Water and Garri premiered on Prime Video on Friday, May 10 2024, produced by Savage and Jimi Adesanya.

The film follows the story of Aisha (played by Savage), an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her hometown after years away in the United States. A family loss compels her homecoming, but Aisha discovers a vastly different reality upon her arrival. The place she once knew is fraught with escalating violence and tension.

Directed by Meji Alabi and produced by Unbound Studio and JM Films, the film was shot in Cape Coast, Ghana, featuring Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.