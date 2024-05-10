Tiwa Savage is already working on her second film

“We are already working on another script. I can’t give too much away, but this one is going to be special,” she said.

Water and Garri which premiered on Prime Video on Friday, 10 2024 is produced by Tiwa and Jimi Adesanya.

The movie follows Tiwa’s character, Aisha, as she returns from a high-flying career as a designer in the US back home to Nigeria to establish herself. But old wounds reopen and she realises the world she left behind has vastly changed.

The movie is directed by Meji Alabi who has directed some of Tiwa’s music videos. The cast includes Jemima Osunde, Andrew Yaw Bunting, and Mike Afolarin.

The movie was shot in Cape Coast, Ghana.

Savage said in an interview with ABC that the film is a story told by a woman from a woman’s point of view. She also said that she has found the story refreshing.

