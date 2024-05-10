ADVERTISEMENT
Tiwa Savage is already working on her second film

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Her first film Water and Garri which premiered on Prime Video on Friday, 10 2024 is produced with Jimi Adesanya.

Tiwa Savage and the cast and crew of Water and Garri

We are already working on another script. I can’t give too much away, but this one is going to be special,” she said.

Water and Garri which premiered on Prime Video on Friday, 10 2024 is produced by Tiwa and Jimi Adesanya.

ALSO READ: See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

The movie follows Tiwa’s character, Aisha, as she returns from a high-flying career as a designer in the US back home to Nigeria to establish herself. But old wounds reopen and she realises the world she left behind has vastly changed.

The movie is directed by Meji Alabi who has directed some of Tiwa’s music videos. The cast includes Jemima Osunde, Andrew Yaw Bunting, and Mike Afolarin.

The movie was shot in Cape Coast, Ghana.

Savage said in an interview with ABC that the film is a story told by a woman from a woman’s point of view. She also said that she has found the story refreshing.

ALSO READ: Tiwa Savage releases soundtrack album for her debut feature film 'Water & Garri'

It's a story first of all told by a female from a female point of view. I'm always an advocate for that and I don't think we have enough of that in the space of Nollywood and just in Africa in general. We do have but I don’t think we have enough. It's refreshing for me. It's a story about love, female empowerment,” she said.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is an Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a multi-media journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

