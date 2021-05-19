Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur next movie is a Nolly noir crime thriller titled 'Jolly Roger'

Starring Daniel Etim-Effiong in the lead role, the Nolly noir crime thriller written by Tunde Apalowo, follows the story of Brume, a law-abiding citizen whose life is left in ruins after an encounter with two lawless police officers.

Brume then embarks on a path of revenge on all those responsible and seeks absolution for himself. The film also stars Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tina Mba, Toyin Oshinnaike and Frank Donga.

Confirming the new production, the 'Gbomo Gbomo Express' director said: " 'Jolly Roger' is where 'Catch,er' meets 'Gbomo Gbomo Express' in the Banger Universe. It has been our most exciting and challenging production, and all signs pointing to 'Jolly Roger' also being our most brilliant and compelling film to date."

"It is a Nolly noir crime thriller, which fuse themes of revenge movie genre and romantic drama with a touch of dark humour," he added.