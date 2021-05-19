RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur next movie is a Nolly noir crime thriller titled 'Jolly Roger'

The Waltbanger 101 production loosely centers on police brutality.

Principal photography is ongoing for Walter 'Taylaur' Banger's new feature film, 'Jolly Roger'.

Starring Daniel Etim-Effiong in the lead role, the Nolly noir crime thriller written by Tunde Apalowo, follows the story of Brume, a law-abiding citizen whose life is left in ruins after an encounter with two lawless police officers.

Brume then embarks on a path of revenge on all those responsible and seeks absolution for himself. The film also stars Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tina Mba, Toyin Oshinnaike and Frank Donga.

Confirming the new production, the 'Gbomo Gbomo Express' director said: " 'Jolly Roger' is where 'Catch,er' meets 'Gbomo Gbomo Express' in the Banger Universe. It has been our most exciting and challenging production, and all signs pointing to 'Jolly Roger' also being our most brilliant and compelling film to date."

"It is a Nolly noir crime thriller, which fuse themes of revenge movie genre and romantic drama with a touch of dark humour," he added.

News of Waltbanger's new production comes over a month after his acclaimed thriller 'Catch,er' premiered on Netflix. The new production will see the seasoned filmmaker produce and direct with Paul Gambit unveiled as Director of Photography.

