RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tope Oshin is back! Watch new teaser for feature film 'Here Love Lies' [Pulse Exclusive]

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Oshin will direct, co-produce and star in the forthcoming romantic psychological thriller.

Tope Oshin [Instagram/topeoshinfilms]

12 years after her last onscreen appearance, 'Up North' director Tope Oshin is returning to star in a self-directed feature film titled 'Here Love Lies'.

Recommended articles
Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' [Leon Global Media]
Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' [Leon Global Media] Pulse Nigeria

Co-produced by Oshin's Sunbow Productions and Daniel Ademinokan's US-based production company Leon Global Media, the romantic psychological thriller will premiere in 2022.

ALSO READ: Mo Abudu's Ebonylife Studios is co-producing a movie based on Hushpuppi

Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' [Leon Global Media]
Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' [Leon Global Media] Pulse Nigeria
Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' [Leon Global Media]
Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' [Leon Global Media] Pulse Nigeria

With over a dozen credits in film and television, Oshin's return to the screens in 'Here Love Lies' promises a thrilling experience. She will star in the lead role alongside Sam Dede, Tina Mba, Omowunmi Dada, Daniel Etim Effiong, Moyo Lawal and Angel Unigwe.

Watch the teaser:

Here Love Lies - A Tope Oshin Film - Teaser

Oshin has worked on major titles including 'Up North', 'Tinsel', 'MTV Shuga', 'New Money', 'Castle & Castle', 'Journey to Self' and 'We Don’t Live Here Anymore' among others.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't Drop The Mic celebrates 6th anniversary

Neeza defends his Afrofusion expertise with new single - Omah

Tope Oshin is back! Watch new teaser for feature film 'Here Love Lies' [Pulse Exclusive]

Burna Boy and Mr 2kay bury the hatchet 4 years after messy beef

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney says he once sold puff-puff in Yaba

Mo Abudu's Ebonylife Studios is co-producing a movie based on Hushpuppi

Papa Benji: Watch Jemima Osunde, Basketmouth in new teaser for episode 2

BBNaija 2021: Pere says he is over crush on Maria

'I had an 8 digit job waiting for me but I chose to be a DJ' - DJ Big N