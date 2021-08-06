12 years after her last onscreen appearance, 'Up North' director Tope Oshin is returning to star in a self-directed feature film titled 'Here Love Lies'.
Tope Oshin is back! Watch new teaser for feature film 'Here Love Lies' [Pulse Exclusive]
Oshin will direct, co-produce and star in the forthcoming romantic psychological thriller.
Co-produced by Oshin's Sunbow Productions and Daniel Ademinokan's US-based production company Leon Global Media, the romantic psychological thriller will premiere in 2022.
With over a dozen credits in film and television, Oshin's return to the screens in 'Here Love Lies' promises a thrilling experience. She will star in the lead role alongside Sam Dede, Tina Mba, Omowunmi Dada, Daniel Etim Effiong, Moyo Lawal and Angel Unigwe.
Watch the teaser:
Oshin has worked on major titles including 'Up North', 'Tinsel', 'MTV Shuga', 'New Money', 'Castle & Castle', 'Journey to Self' and 'We Don’t Live Here Anymore' among others.
