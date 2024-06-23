ADVERTISEMENT
These are 7 feel-good Nollywood films you must see this weekend

Kome Nathaniel

Whether you’re in the mood for heartwarming stories, comedies, or inspiring dramas, Nollywood offers a variety of films that will cater to your taste and provide a delightful viewing experience.

Here are seven feel-good Nollywood films that you must see to make your weekend truly enjoyable:

Synopsis: The film follows the painful journey of individuals waiting for years to have a child, a job or marriage. It is inspired by the book, God’s Waiting Room, written by a Nigerian lawyer, Yewande Zaccheaus.

Director: Yemi Morafa and Fiyin Gambo

Cast: Nse Ikpe Etim, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jimmy Odukoya, Chimezie Imo, Joke Silva, and Kate Henshaw.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: The movie follows the story of a senior executive whose arrogance and highhandedness earn him a curse that makes him lose his ability to speak proper English ahead of a crucial international business merger deal.

Director: Udoka Oyeka

Cast: Lasisi Elenu, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David (LOLO), Frank Donga, and Iretiola Doyle.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: The movie tells the story of a young girl, who goes from being a shop girl to a billionaire after her father leaves her his empire to run.

Director: Tope Oshin

Cast: Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Akande, and Wale Ojo.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: This is the true life story of an indefatigable and irrepressible oil and gas magnate, Aare Bashir Fakorede. It centres around his childhood to his rise.

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Bolanle Abdul, Nosa Abel, Ladipo Abiola, Toyin Abraham, and Temitope Adebisi.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: The film follows Nimbe, a bullied teenager seeking connection, who falls in with a street gang. Promised acceptance, he descends into the dark world of drug dealing, facing a brutal reality far harsher than he ever imagined.

Director: Tope Alake

Cast: Chimezie Imo, Toyin Abraham, Rachael Okonkwo, Doyin Abiola, and Odunlade Adekola.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: Obara'M tells the story of a struggling musician, Oluchi, who abandons her daughter with her father in the village to pursue a better life in Lagos. However, when her father dies, Oluchi is forced to return to the village and bear the responsibility of her daughter, Ihunnaya.

Director: Kayode Kasum

Cast: Nancy Isime, Nkem Owoh, Darasimi Nadi, Deyemi Okanlanwo, and Bolanle Ninalowo.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: The film follows the story of a famous film star who returns to Nollywood after a one-year hiatus on a mission to track down and prosecute his impersonator. With the help of his new manager, they set out to find the imposter within the circles of the entertainment industry. As they search, it appears no one can tell the difference between the imposter and the film star.

Director: Moses Inwang

Cast: Ramsey Nouah, Chioma Omeruha, Emem Inwang, Francis Onwochei, and Sola Sobowale.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

