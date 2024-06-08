7 must-watch Nollywood films and TV series for the weekend

We have included a mix of genres and streaming platforms to make your choice easy. So, if you are a comedy fan or more into romance or drama and action, there’s a Nollywood film or series waiting to entertain you.

Here are seven Nollywood films guaranteed to keep you engaged and wanting more:

1. Beyond the Veil (2022)

Synopsis: The series follows the story of a group of five northern Nigerian women as they navigate the ups and downs of modern life, which includes careers, friendships, romances and often cultural clashes.

Director: Nadine Ibrahim

Cast: Jemima Osunde, Maryam Booth, Norah Ego, Ame Aiyejina and Ummi Baba Ahmed.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2. Slum King (2023)

Synopsis: The series follows the story of Edafe, who witnesses his parents’ murder at a young age. Trapped in the cycle of guilt and trauma, Edafe journeys from a disturbed boy in the slums to become Maje, the charismatic king of the slums.

Director: Dimeji Ajibola

Cast: Tobi Bakre, Olarotimi Fakunle, Idia Aisien, Elvina Ibru, Hermes Iyele, and Bolaji Ogunmola, Sonia Irabor, Gideon Okeke

Where to Watch: Showmax

3. Visa on Arrival (2021)

Synopsis: This comedy series follows the story of four immigration officers, who act as gatekeepers, checking documents, interviewing travellers, and enforcing entry laws to control who enters or leaves the country.

Director: Edem Victor

Cast: Bovi Ugboma, Anita Asuoha (Warri Pikin), Taymesan, and Tomama (Warri Girl).

Where to Watch: YouTube

4. Skinny Girl In Transit (2015)

Synopsis: Skinny Girl in Transit follows the struggles of Tiwa, a plus-sized young woman living in Lagos, dealing with the pressures of wanting to be in a relationship and be successful.

Director: Bunmi Ajakaiye

Cast: Abimbola Craig, Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja, Chioma Okoli, Ngozi Nwosu, and Bisola Aiyeola

Where to Watch: YouTube

5. Best Friends in The World (2018)

Synopsis: The series follows the story of an inseparable trio, who discovers that their bond is indeed breakable as they juggle personal/career ambitions, family expectations and matters of the heart in their final year of secondary school.

Director: Jemima Damina

Cast: Jeiel Damina, Emmanuel Esiet, Inemesit Essien, and Miracle Eboumbou.

Where to Watch: YouTube

6. Sista (2022)

Synopsis: A struggling single mother faces her worst nightmare when the father of her children returns accidentally into their lives and completely steals their attention all for himself whilst trying to make amends for past sins.

Cast: Kehinde Bankole, Chimezie Imo, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Bisola Aiyeola.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

7. Big Love (2023)

Synopsis: It tells the story of Adil, a young man who is passionate about his dreams, and Adina, an independent lady who is also really focused on making ends meet at a graduate trainee camp. These two soon start building a budding love which later becomes threatened by Adina's fears and a secret.

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Shaffy Bello, Teniola Aladese, and Jaiye Kuti.

Where to Watch: Prime Video