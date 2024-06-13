ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'It's not really a bad thing' – Chimezie Imo on actors playing stereotypes in Nollywood

Kome Nathaniel

The recent AMVCA winner on stereotypes, auditioning and challenges actors face in the Nigerian film industry.

Chimezie Imo discusses stereotypes in Nollywood and the challenges of auditions [Instagram/chimezie_imo]
Chimezie Imo discusses stereotypes in Nollywood and the challenges of auditions [Instagram/chimezie_imo]

Recommended articles

Imo acknowledged that being stereotyped in the Nollywood film industry isn’t always negative.

He said, “I'm of the opinion that stereotyping is not really a bad thing, especially in the movie scene, because it only means that you're really good at something, and everyone can tell, and it's okay to be good at one thing. But there's so much an actor has that you don’t want to be kept in a box.

Chimezie Imo discusses stereotypes in Nollywood and the challenges of auditions [Instagram/chimezie_imo]
Chimezie Imo discusses stereotypes in Nollywood and the challenges of auditions [Instagram/chimezie_imo] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Imo believe that even within stereotyped roles, there’s room to make the performance great. “Sometimes even when you get those stereotyped roles you can have conversations to tweak it a little bit. For example, there was a script that I had and it was supposed to be emotional and I said, ‘Okay can I be emotional without crying?’ I didn't shed a tear in that film. There are other ways you could be emotional without shedding tears’

He spoke about how difficult an audition can be, and he placed the blame on the casting directors, saying, “Auditions challenge you. One of the worst things is getting a ‘No’ or getting in front of some people and losing all your lines and whatever, that is also because of most of our casting directors here.”

Chimezie Imo with his Trailblazer award at the 2024 AMVCA [Africa Magic]
Chimezie Imo with his Trailblazer award at the 2024 AMVCA [Africa Magic] Pulse Nigeria

Imo also emphasised the lack of warmth in some audition environments and acknowledged the pressure actors face, saying, “I think we also need to do better. We don't know how to make people comfortable and warm, just a bunch of straight faces looking at you like they're about to stab you, and that line you've been rehearsing for 3 weeks just flies.”

See the interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He offers engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falz's 'Before We Feast' is an effective appetiser [Review]

Falz's 'Before We Feast' is an effective appetiser [Review]

The car tumbled 3 times - Ruger recalls ghastly car accident in 2023

The car tumbled 3 times - Ruger recalls ghastly car accident in 2023

Yvonne Jegede blasts 'small-minded' Nedu Wazobia for talking about her

Yvonne Jegede blasts 'small-minded' Nedu Wazobia for talking about her

Afrobeats star Camidoh discusses love & impermanence on ‘Nothing Last Forever’

Afrobeats star Camidoh discusses love & impermanence on ‘Nothing Last Forever’

'It's not really a bad thing' – Chimezie Imo on actors playing stereotypes in Nollywood

'It's not really a bad thing' – Chimezie Imo on actors playing stereotypes in Nollywood

How Wizkid’s debut album ‘Superstar’ inspired a generation

How Wizkid’s debut album ‘Superstar’ inspired a generation

2Baba says love made him appear on 'Young, Famous & African' reality TV show

2Baba says love made him appear on 'Young, Famous & African' reality TV show

Ruger reveals why he squashed his beef with BNXN

Ruger reveals why he squashed his beef with BNXN

Charly Boy apologises for comparing Tinubu's fall to fall of naira

Charly Boy apologises for comparing Tinubu's fall to fall of naira

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated image of a cinematographer at work

9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industry

Rhaenyra Targaryen needs to mourn and recover her stolen throne in the second season of 'House of the Dragon' [Theo Whitman/HBO]

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

7 Nollywood thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat[Instagram/jadeosiberu]

These 7 Nollywood thrillers will always keep you on the edge of your seat

How Roye Okupe became Nigeria's next big star on Hollywood's animation scene

How Roye Okupe became Nigeria's next big star on Hollywood's animation scene