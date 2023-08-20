ADVERTISEMENT
Kiddwaya gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

He is the third housemate to be evicted on the show.

Kiddwaya gets evicted on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]
Kiddwaya gets evicted on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

In a quite shocking turn of events, Tolanibaj and Kiddwaya were the bottom two housemates presented to the jury members to make a pick from. And in a unanimous vote, the jury voted Kiddwaya out of the house after a debate on Tolanibaj's ship with Neo being an entertaining factor to keep her in the house.

Kiddwaya was previously a housemate on Lockdown season five and is the third housemate to be evicted on the BBNaija All Stars show.

Here are the jury members for tonight's eviction show:

Saskay was announced as the first jure on tonight's eviction show. She was a housemate on Shine Ya Eye Season Six.

Elozonam was the second jure announced and he is a housemate from the Pepper Dem season four of the BBNaija show.

Vee was announced as the third jure, and she is a housemate from the Lockdown season five. She was quite known during her season for her ship with a present All Stars housemate Neo.

This eviction was the most anticipated one so far as fans and viewers were expecting either Seyi and Ike as the bottom two this time.

