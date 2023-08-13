Seyi's management addresses hate trend on 'BBNaija All Stars'

On Friday, August 11, 2023, the Parrot in the BBNaija All Stars house spilled more secrets from housemates' discussion, which made it the second time this week the Parrot had spoken. Both times Seyi was found to have said something that was considered negative about another housemate.

This incident sparked a trend on the internet with blogs and fans making complaints about Seyi's character in the All Stars house and his previous season.

His advice to Frodd to keep his child's birth a secret was also a concern to some fans, questioning his reason behind such an advice considering the fact that he is also a father.

Following the hate trend spreading around his team issued a press release via his Instagram page. The team expressed that they consider the trend an attack to their client's character by sponsored bloggers and individuals who are out to tarnish his image.

The statement implored the viewers to engage critically and avoid making judgement about Seyi based on discussions online. It also called for a culture of fairness, respect and support to be championed towards all the BBNaija All Stars contestants.

Inside the house, Seyi looked about shaken up and maintained a mute response when the Parrot started speaking and when housemates started to make assumptions of who it could likely be.