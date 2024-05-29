ADVERTISEMENT
See the complete cast of Funke Akindele's upcoming film 'Finding Me'

Kome Nathaniel

Funke Akindele has revealed the cast for her Nollywood film, Finding Me

Funke Akindele assembles an all-star cast for the upcoming film 'Finding Me'
Funke Akindele assembles an all-star cast for the upcoming film ‘Finding Me’

From May 14, 2024, to May 28, 2024, Akindele has been revealing the cast on a daily basis in Reels that she posted on her Instagram.

So far she has revealed Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Calabar Chic, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Akindele, Abdulgafar Abiola (Cute Abiola), Omowunmi Dada, Efa Iwara, Tina Mbai, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Shaffy Bello, Omoni Oboli, Femi Adebayo and Joseph Benjamin has cast members. This lineup of heavyweight actors set the scene for what could be another blockbuster when the film makes its debut.

Funke Akindele has revealed the cast for her Nollywood film, Finding Me
Funke Akindele has revealed the cast for her Nollywood film, Finding Me Pulse Nigeria

She started the rollout with a transition video weeks ago that featured some of the cast in the film’s Finding Me t-shirt.

However, details about the film’s plot and exact release date remain unknown.

The upcoming film is produced through The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), a production company owned by Akindele.

Months ago, Akindele also announced her upcoming film, Everybody Loves Jenifa,from the Jenifa franchise that will premiere in December 2024, stating, “Been long you saw Jenifa!!!!

Akindele is one of Nollywood’s most accomplished filmmakers, from producing the popular Jenifa franchise to delivering the highest-grossing film in Nigeria, A Tribe Called Judah, which raked in over ₦1.4 billion.

She’s also responsible for the second-highest-grossing film in Nigeria, Battle on Buka Street, which made a total of ₦668 million, and the third-highest-grossing film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, grossing a total of ₦636 million.

Akindele is the most-awarded actress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) with five wins, including The Return of Sheri Koko (Best Actress in a Comedy, 2014), Jenifa's Diary (Best Actress in a Comedy Role, 2016, Best Actress in a Comedy Movie or TV Series, 2017, and Best Actress in a Comedy, 2020) and Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Best Actress in a Comedy, 2022).

Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

