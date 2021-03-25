Boxxculture is set to debut an original documentary series titled 'Road2Blow'.

Filmed during the Covid-19 lockdown, the forthcoming documentary series highlights the struggles talents endure on their journey to fame in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

The documentary series features Qdot, Toni Tones, Oli Ekun, Bizzle Osikoya, Amanda Oruh, Olumide Oworu, top Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim and other talents at different stages of fame.

On the inspiration behind the forthcoming documentary, executive producer Taiwo Adeyemi revealed: "Building a career in the creative and entertainment industry in Nigeria requires tough skin. As someone who manages various talents in this industry, I see the challenges first-hand. Everybody talks about entertainers that are famous, but nobody talks about what they had to go through before getting to that point. This is why we think it is an important story to tell.”

“We filmed the entire series in the middle of the pandemic last year. It wasn’t the easiest task. There were domestic accidents, drone crashes, theft and other unpleasant experiences that are largely typical in productions. However, the masterpiece we have produced transcends all the setback. We look forward to the long-lasting impact it will create in this industry,” Adeyemi added.

The docuseries will premiere on digital platforms in the coming weeks.