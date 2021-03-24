Big Brother Naija star, Prince Nelson Enwerem may finally be giving acting a shot months after the show's fifth season ended.

The reality star recently showed off his skill with a monologue of Viola Davis' famous lines from 2016 period drama 'Fences' directed by Denzel Washington.

In Prince's version, he plays a drunken husband who discovers his partner of 18 years is having a child with another man. He captioned the monologue: "Imagine spending 18yrs of marriage loving and being there for your spouse and then find out she is having a child with another man and wants to throw it all in the wind."

Watch the video:

Recall the reality star revealed upon eviction that he was open to exploring a career in Nollywood. He also revealed that he hoped to some day be like the show's host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.