Play Network Studios announces new original project 'Ekwumekwu'

Inemesit Udodiong

This latest title explores the British opposition by the Igbos.

Play Network Studios has a new movie in the works [Instagram/CharlesofPlay]
Written by Max Siollun, the project explores the series of resistance uprisings against the Royal Niger Company of the British Empire by the Igbos.

Announcing the exciting news online, Charles Opaleke, the CEO, said, "I took personal interest in this story because of the role the Aro people played with the people of Anioma to protect the Igbo land. I am from Arondizogu, the largest settlement of the Aro people (believed to have migrated from Arochukwu) and ever since we started making feature films our focus has been centered around retelling our African history."

The upcoming title is the second project from the studio tied to the historical roots of the Igbos. The first is named Igbo Landing.

Directed by Ramsey Nouah, the movie touches on the tragic story of the Igbos who chose to drown their captors and themselves in the sea rather than be enslaved in 1803.

As a result, the Igbo Landing is regarded as the first major freedom march in America's history by some.

For now, there is no release date for Ekwumekwu, but Igbo Landing is set to premiere in 2025.

These upcoming titles are part of the studio's 2023/2024 slate which includes one classic remake, a sequel, two biopics and original stories.

