Here is your first look at Jade Osiberu’s 'Gangs of Lagos'
The highly anticipated movie is Prime Video's first African Original project.
Recommended articles
Set to debut early next month, the streamer's first African Original movie showcases the gritty side of Isale Eko, Lagos state.
Directed and produced by Osiberu, the high-stakes action crime-thriller follows a group of friends who have to navigate their own destiny on the bustling streets.
The inspiration for this story came in 2016 while the filmmaker was shooting a scene of Gidi Up season 3 on a rooftop in Isale Eko.
With Tobi Bakre as the lead, the cast includes Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Chioma Akpotha, Yvonne Jegede, Mr Macaroni, Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Funke Williams, Yhemo Lee, Zlatan, Maleek of Ikorodu Bois, Pasuma and Black Camaru.
The project is produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju and co-produced by Akin Omotoso.
'Gangs of Lagos' premieres globally on April 7, 2023.
Watch the teaser:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng