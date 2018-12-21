Media mogul, Mo Abudu has joined the select group of directors of the International Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences.

The academy is saddled with the responsibility of staging the International Emmy Awards.

The EbonyLife TV and Films boss made the announcement on Friday, December 21, 2018 on her Instagram page.

"I am excited to announce that I have been elected director of International Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences, the organization responsible for staging the world famous International Emmy Awards. I am pleased about this appointment because it will be an enabler for the recognition of our work in TV and film across the globe. And I mean "Our" as in our work from Nigeria. 🇳🇬 As a member of the board, I join a select group of about 100 Directors who are international executives from leading channels, production and distribution companies. I am expected to attend board & members meetings 3 or 4 times a year. It's time to change the narrative and get our stories told!" the Instagram announcement read.

In October 2018, Mo Abudu, alongside boxing champion Anthony Joshua, actor John Boyega and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex were announced as new additions to the 2018 UK ‘100 Black Powerlist’.

The 12-year old annual list features UK’s top 100 people of Black or Caribbean heritage who use their positions to positively influence the love of others.