Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The show gets hot, and housemates seem open to the alliance's with old scores.

Following an argument with Ike and Angel on Saturday, July 29, 2023, after the Saturday Rave party as regards a comment he made when talking to Ilebaye, Mercy and Ike had a conversation this morning to clarify things.

Ike explained that he didn't mention her name in the conversation he had with Ilebaye and they had been the ones who included her name. He said, "I didn't mention, your name yesterday, I didn't mention your body, dey come put your name and body... what I said was know who is on your side for real and who is fake."

According to him, it was a conversation between he and Ilebaye on her not coming between he and Mercy because they were friends outside the house.

Mercy, however, insisted that he shouldn't have engaged in such a conversations with her and moving forward shouldn't engaged with Ilebaye whenever she brings up her name.

Things settle down but Ike brings up a different conversation on them being possible alliance's. He said, "You're not my problem and you could be on my alliance but you want to take me out for no reason".

Mercy clarified that she isn't trying to take him out but she doesn't answer if an alliance was possible or not.

It would really be a shock to see Mercy and Ike form an alliance during the BBNaija All Stars show but it's great to see that even after being a couple they aren't outrightly out for each other.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

