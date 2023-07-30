ADVERTISEMENT
4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show

Faith Oloruntoyin

New changes have been added to the ongoing season during tonight’s live show.

Ebuka drops details on new features on the BBNaija All Stars show [Instagram/ebuka]
Ebuka drops details on new features on the BBNaija All Stars show

Housemates were relieved to they find out no one would be evicted. Following their collective relief, Ebuka announced the addition of a few details to change the dynamics of the show.

Here are four highlights from the eviction show:

Odumodublvck delivered the only performance for the night as he performed his popular song Declan Rice.

The debate started with a question by Ebuka to Mercy on her earlier discussion during the week as regards a woman deserving to win the show. Mercy reiterated her statements and made it clear that she definitely wasn't for the female rivalry and would want to see women supporting themselves hand in hand to win the game. Doyin didn't totally agree with Mercy as she felt the rivalry was something that could never stop between the ladies.

Ebuka asked the men their opinion and Cross expressed that men deserved to win as women were luckier outside the house after the show. In his words, "The fact is that women always get it more easier outside... you can't win extra inside and go out and win more outside." When asked why men don't win outside, he responded by saying, "Because they don't have big bum bum and big breast."

His response caused an uprising amongst the housemates but was quickly stopped by Ebuka.

After the Head of House and the Black Envelope games, housemates will have the opportunity to sell themselves to each other and then go on to the diary room to pardon one fellow housemate.

This replaces the normal Monday nomination, so instead of going to the diary room to nominate who they want to see leave, they will now nominate who they want to see stay in the house. However, housemates cannot nominate themselves.

Ebuka announced that a jury composed of ex-housemates of Big Brother Naija will be present in the next eviction show. They will be presented with the bottom housemates based on votes, from which they would deliberate and pick the housemates who get evicted.

We look forward to all the drama that the new week brings.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

