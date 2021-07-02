RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Anthology film 'Juju Stories' to world premiere at Locarno Film Festival

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Surreal16 Collective production will premiere in the Locarno's Concorso Internazionale, the festival's main competition.

Adebukola Oladipupo in 'Juju Stories' [Instagram/@jujustories_

CJ Obasi, Abba T. Makama and Michael Omonua's anthology film, 'Juju Stories' is finally set for release.

Recommended articles

The film will world premiere at the 74th Locarno film festival. Confirming the report, co-director, CJ Obasi wrote: "Honoured to finally announce that our anthology film @jujustories_ , written and directed with my brothers from the @surreal16collective will World premiere in the Concorso Internazionale (Main competition) of the 74th @filmfestlocarno in August."

Starring Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Paul Utomi, the Oge Obasi produced films feature 'Suffer the Witch' directed by Obasi, 'Yam' by Makama and 'Love Potion' by Omonua.

ALSO READ: Check out these stills from forthcoming anthology film, 'Juju Stories'

The 2021 Locarno Concorso Internazionale will reportedly feature 17 world premieres including Abel Ferrara’s 'Zeros and Ones'. The festival is slated to hold from August 4-14, 2021.

Watch the official trailer for 'Juju Stories' :

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anthology film 'Juju Stories' to world premiere at Locarno Film Festival

Ramsey Nouah, Mo Abudu, Andrew Dosunmu invited to become Academy members

Mayorkun stars in Hanujay's new video for 'Insane'

Patoranking 'becomes a monument in Afrocentric new video for, 'Celebrate Me'

Laycon performs for the Grammy recording academy

No, Bella Shmurda did not release a song with Canadian singer, 'Party Next Door'

Rema announces title of his new album, celebrates Spotify milestone

Teni releases a video for 'Hustle'

#BBNaijaReunion: Prince explains beef with Neo [highlights]