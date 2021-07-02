Anthology film 'Juju Stories' to world premiere at Locarno Film Festival
The Surreal16 Collective production will premiere in the Locarno's Concorso Internazionale, the festival's main competition.
The film will world premiere at the 74th Locarno film festival. Confirming the report, co-director, CJ Obasi wrote: "Honoured to finally announce that our anthology film @jujustories_ , written and directed with my brothers from the @surreal16collective will World premiere in the Concorso Internazionale (Main competition) of the 74th @filmfestlocarno in August."
Starring Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Paul Utomi, the Oge Obasi produced films feature 'Suffer the Witch' directed by Obasi, 'Yam' by Makama and 'Love Potion' by Omonua.
The 2021 Locarno Concorso Internazionale will reportedly feature 17 world premieres including Abel Ferrara’s 'Zeros and Ones'. The festival is slated to hold from August 4-14, 2021.
Watch the official trailer for 'Juju Stories' :
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng