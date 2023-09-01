ADVERTISEMENT
Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

Faith Oloruntoyin

It looks like the scales are finally falling off the housemates' eyes.

Housemates feel Ilebaye has been playing mind games on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Discussing the fight that occurred last night between himself and Ilebaye, Whitemoney described her actions as premeditated and blamed the house for enabling it.

Explaining his point, he said, "You will pet her to top five, you will pet her to winning and Nigerians her easily gullible and will not see this girl is intentionally doing something".

Speaking with Whitemoney and Soma, Neo shared his regret as he recalled that Ilebaye was the reason for the issues between him and Tolanibaj before her eviction.

According to him, "For the how many weeks I have been in this house, I haven't see that thing. Tolani was making me see the same thing, that was why me and Tolani were always having issues... She go dey tell me sey, this your nice guy, you don't know what it's doing".

Neo's comments come as a surprise considering the fact that the two appear to be taking advantage of Tolanibaj's eviction to get a lot closer. During last night's pool party, the two were seen rocking themselves and laughing hard during the party.

Weighing in on Ilebaye's behaviour, Cee-C noted that she has switched back to her previous attitude at the beginning of BBNaija All Stars. She attributed Ilebaye's current attitude to her knowledge from a Criminology course at the University.

In her words, "Since she won that super commando she has gone back to that Ilebaye of the first week.... You see that babe do you know what she studied? Criminology... That girl knows how to play fucking mind games".

Ike blamed her character on alcohol consumption saying, "She normally goes like Angel, one after the other, especially when she drinks. She is a good girl but when she drinks".

After the pool party last night, Ilebaye accused Whitemoney of preventing her from using the music set Big Brother provided for the wager. According to her, he was doing so because it was her and wouldn't do it if it was another BBNaija All Star housemate.

The argument escalated with Ilebaye crying and screaming which made Whitemoney insist she was only trying to draw attention. In his defence, Ilebaye's claims were false considering the fact that he had been helping her with the music set during the day.

Ilebaye's recent attitude seems to have put off housemates and viewers as well. So far, she indeed has gained a lot of support but now only time will tell if she is indeed playing mind games on everyone.

