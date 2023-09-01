Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

It definitely was shocking to see how quickly a fun interaction could turn into something chaotic in the BBNaija All Stars house.

Alex and Head of House Doyin had tried to tackle Ike off in a playful interaction, but housemates and viewers were in shock when they noticed Alex hitting Ike severally. According to her, he was trying to drown her in the pool and her response was to defend his actions.

This action by Alex didn't sit well with other housemates who accused her of just taking advantage of the situation to hit him. But this quickly turned into an argument between Alex and Adekunle over Venita interfering in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Housemates were able to quickly settle the situation, but Ike was seen to have gone to bed crying.

This drama wasn't the only highlight from Thursday's pool party on BBNaija All Stars. Here are other highlights that might interest you:

Ilebaye calls Whitemoney out over partial treatment

After the pool party, housemates returned to their wager task preparation for this week, which involved music composition.

Ilebaye had an outburst accusing Whitemoney of preventing her from using the music set Big Brother provided for the wager. According to her, he was doing so because it was her and wouldn't do it if it was another BBNaija All Star housemate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The argument escalated with Ilebaye crying and screaming which made Whitemoney insist she was only trying to draw attention. In his defence, Ilebaye's claims were false considering the fact that he had been helping her with the music set during the day.

The situation was really painful for Whitemoney who had spent most of the time for the pool party focused on the wager task.

Neo and Ilebaye rock the party

Neo and Ilebaye seem to be taking advantage of Tolanibaj's eviction to get a lot closer. During last night's pool party, the two were seen rocking themselves and laughing hard during the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doyin and Cross discuss Ilebaye's strategy

The argument between Ilebaye and Whitemoney sparked concerns among other housemates who also disagreed with the outburst.

Doyin revealed her thoughts on Ilebaye's strategy in the house to Cross, describing it as a victim strategy to get the viewers to really feel she was being bullied. In her words, "Ilebaye has been playing a game. Watch her videos from our season, she’s not the same person... When I realized her game, I felt so stupid...But it’s too late, the viewers would have given the money to her".