I think Nollywood actors are not paid enough - Deyemi Okanlawon

Inemesit Udodiong

The popular actor discusses the challenges that come with being an actor in Nollywood.

Deyemi Okanlawon says Nollywood actors are underpaid
He aired his views on a recent episode of MTV Base Africa's Lights, Camera, Stardom along with fellow actor Daniel Etim-Effiong.

According to him, actors get the short end of the stick in Nollywood, stating that they are criminally underpaid and undervalued.

In Okanlawon's words, "I think Nollywood actors are not being paid enough. And on the other hand, we are not financially literate to use what we do have and maximise it to protect ourselves in the future."

Deyemi Okanlawon on the set of 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' [Instagram/@deyemitheactor]
His co-star weighed in on the issues Nigerian actors have to deal with, noting that they also don't have enough time to prepare for their roles, in addition to not having access to financial freedom.

"I also think that the way the Nigerian movie industry works, it doesn’t provide enough for the actors to work with, both financially and otherwise. For example, I don’t think actors are given enough time to prepare for their roles. I don’t think actors are given enough time even to work on themselves," Etim-Effiong shared.

Okanlawon also dived into his origin story as an actor, revealing that his first time on set was when he was eight years old.

"I was about eight years old when I got on set for the first time for a TV commercial with Sola Sobowale and Kunle Bamtefa as my parents," he recalled. "I remember there were three other kids, and they were not just getting it. They eventually gave me all the children's lines and I guess I delivered."

This experience kicked off his passion for acting and helped him become the actor he is today.

Watch the episode:

Inemesit Udodiong

