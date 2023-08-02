ADVERTISEMENT
'Mikolo' official trailer promises teenage adventure into a mystical world

Faith Oloruntoyin

Traditional myth births mystical adventures.

'Mikolo' releases its trailer ahead of its August 18 debut [AnthillStudios]
'Mikolo' releases its trailer ahead of its August 18 debut [AnthillStudios]

Niyi Akinmolayan, the director shared the clip online today, August 2, 2023, writing, "Talk about the full package-music, adventure and pure fun."

The trailer/music video opens us to the lives of teenagers who find themselves on an adventure with a mystical creature.

Featuring Adam Song-bird's music titled Mikolo Dance, with Daniel Etim-Effiong and Yvonne Jegede as the parents to teenage actors, Pamilerin Adegoke, and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga.

Riyo David, Yomi Elesho, Femi Adebayo Salami, and Ayo Mogaji also make appearances in the trailer.

Mikolo is Anthill Production's first kids-centred cinematic project and is expected to be the ultimate holiday movie for families.

Mikolo will debut in cinemas nationwide on August 18, 2023.

Watch the exciting trailer:

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

'Mikolo' official trailer promises teenage adventure into a mystical world

