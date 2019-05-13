Nollywood mourns again as one of its own, Henry Okoro has died following injuries sustained in a fatal car accident.

According to reports, Henry Okoro who was also known as HPmedia30, was on his way from an outing with his friends when the accident occurred.

While he wasn't lucky. his friends are said to be currently battling for their lives.

One celebrity who has expressed his shock over Henry's death is Yul Edochie. The movie star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, May 11, 2019, where he shared a photo of Henry Okoro and himself. He went on to caption the photo an emotional eulogy.

"Me and Henry, about 10yrs ago. I'm so heartbroken. Can't believe you are gone. Don Sniff. Guy man. Hustler. Good guy. Ezigbo mmadu. Great soul. R.I.P bro,'' he wrote.

Henry Okoro joins the unfortunate list of Nollywood stars who have lost their lives in 2019. The last Nollywood star's death that was reported was that of Adio Majester.

Yoruba actor, Adio Majester reportedly dies after battling with diabetes

According to reports, he died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in the intensive care of an undisclosed hospital. Prior to his death, Adio had reportedly suffered severely from the illness which saw him lose a lot of weight.

His family is yet to release any statement as at the time of publishing this article. Adio Majester's death is coming a few weeks after another Nollywood actor, Prince Dammy Eke passed away.